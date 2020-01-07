Search

Islington shopper can nominate community groups and charities for funding via Tesco bags of help scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:39 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 07 January 2020

A child choosing a charity as part of Tesco's Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Kevin Lines

A child choosing a charity as part of Tesco's Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

Community groups and charities across Islington are invited to apply for funding through the Tesco bags of help scheme.

Applications are open for 2020, with more than £6million to be allocated across England throughout the year.

Anyone can nominate groups and charities benefiting communities England. Three groups from Islington will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable bags for life in Tesco stores across the country.

Customers vote for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, bags of help manager at Tesco, said: "From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme."

