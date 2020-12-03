Shoppers urged to help Islington high streets survive the pandemic on Small Business Saturday

Published: 10:56 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020

Shoppers are being urged to help keep the high street thriving this Small Business Saturday during what has been a tough year.

Christmas lights on Upper Street. Picture: Islington Council - Credit: Archant

The annual grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which takes place on the first Saturday in December and encourages customers to shop local, is taking place this weekend (December 5).

It will see shoppers across around the country support all types of small businesses, with many independents hosting events and offering discounts.

READ MORE: Hackney business one of 100 spotlighted by 2020 small business campaignIslington Council has thrown its support behind the campaign, encouraging residents to make the most of the reopened restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs in a safe way and following the government’s Tier 2 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, executive member for inclusive economy and jobs at the council, said: “As we all know, this year has seen incredibly harsh trading conditions for small businesses. Next year will be tough too.

Christmas lights on Islington High Street. Picture: Islington Council - Credit: Archant

“Now more than ever, they need to know just how much they mean to us. Islington needs us to shop local.

You may also want to watch:

“There are so many fantastic small businesses in Islington, most of them bursting with individuality, personality, products and service you just don’t get from the faceless chain stores and identikit restaurants.

“We have so many local cultural venues to enjoy locally as well – all unique and central to the fabric of our communities.

“They make Islington’s high streets what they are, they employ local people and rely on us to put food on their own families’ tables.

“Now that they’re open for business again, we have every reason to celebrate and support them, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

The authority has also switched on Christmas decorations around Islington to help shoppers maintain their festive cheer.

Instead of the usual switch-on street parties, cancelled in light of social distancing guidelines, Islington Council has produced a video showcasing all the lights around the borough with a message from the mayor, Cllr Janet Burgess.