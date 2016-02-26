Search

James Corden's Fulwell 73 production company opening HQ at Islington Square

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 October 2019

File photo dated 26/2/2016 of James Corden who has hinted that he could bring his US chat show to the UK.

PA Wire/PA Images

James Corden's production company is opening a London HQ in the £400million Islington Square development.

The new Islington Square development from the neighbouring streets. Picture: Adrian ZorzutThe new Islington Square development from the neighbouring streets. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Mr Corden's Fulwell 73 firm, which made Carpool Karaoke, The Class of 92 and The Late Late Show, has signed a 15-year lease for a 25,000 sq ft space at the Upper Street complex.

Fulwell 73 will have two buildings on-site, where post-production work will take place.

Cain and Sager Group brought the old General Post Office site in 2003 and developed it into Islington Square, which is due to open later this month.

It includes 263 homes - 94 of which will be affordable - plus apartments, shops, restaurants and leisure facilities.

Richard Pilkington, managing principal at Cain International said: "We are pleased to welcome Fulwell 73 to Islington Square.

"This addition will further strengthen Islington Square's position as an exciting new London destination which will compliment the existing creative line-up currently residing in the area. "Traditionally production companies have based themselves in Soho and Camden - it is a huge win to sign a name like Fulwell 73."

