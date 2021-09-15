Published: 7:52 AM September 15, 2021

A new charity which helps set up resident-led street associations has celebrated its launch with a street party in east Canonbury.

Islington Street Associations has already set up three street associations in the area.

Members of Elizabeth Avenue, Yeate Street and Elmore Street associations joined forces to host a big party on Saturday (September 11).

Residents enjoyed music, raffles, football, a bouncy castle and homemade cakes, and a "sassiest dog" competition was judged by Cllr John Woolf, with all dogs declared winners.

The dog parade at Islington Street Association's launch party - Credit: Rosemary Brown

Charity chair Talia Hussain said: “We’re thrilled. We hope to build on this success and help more residents to connect and build community in their streets.

You may also want to watch:

"The charity’s goal is to inspire local residents to make their streets more friendly and supportive, places where people belong, have friends, enjoy activities together and look out for each other.

"It also aims to decrease residents’ isolation, increase safety and security, and foster a sense of community – street by street."