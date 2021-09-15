News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington community charity launches with sunny street party

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:52 AM September 15, 2021   
Dogs prepare to parade at Islington Street Association's launch party

Dogs prepare to parade at Islington Street Association's launch party - Credit: Rosemary Brown

A new charity which helps set up resident-led street associations has celebrated its launch with a street party in east Canonbury.

Islington Street Associations has already set up three street associations in the area. 

Members of Elizabeth Avenue, Yeate Street and Elmore Street associations joined forces to host a big party on Saturday (September 11). 

Residents enjoyed music, raffles, football, a bouncy castle and homemade cakes, and a "sassiest dog" competition was judged by Cllr John Woolf, with all dogs declared winners.

The dog parade at Islington Street Association's launch party

The dog parade at Islington Street Association's launch party - Credit: Rosemary Brown

Charity chair Talia Hussain said: “We’re thrilled. We hope to build on this success and help more residents to connect and build community in their streets.

You may also want to watch:

"The charity’s goal is to inspire local residents to make their streets more friendly and supportive, places where people belong, have friends, enjoy activities together and look out for each other. 

"It also aims to decrease residents’ isolation, increase safety and security, and foster a sense of community – street by street."

Islington Street Associations' launch party in east Canonbury

Islington Street Associations' launch party in east Canonbury - Credit: Rosemary Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’
  2. 2 'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'
  3. 3 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
  1. 4 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
  2. 5 'We will miss you': Tufnell Park's Ruby Violet ice cream parlour to close
  3. 6 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
  4. 7 'Holborn isn't the only dangerous junction for cyclists and pedestrians'
  5. 8 Virtual carnival, theatre and art: What's on this weekend in Islington and Hackney
  6. 9 Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
  7. 10 Dog Olympix 2021 raises more than £700 for a water fountain in Whittington Park
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Whitecross Street Party (WXSP) in 2019

Whitecross Street Party to host more than 25 renowned street artists

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran, pictured here  in 2017 

Ed Sheeran marks decade since publishing deal with throwback picture to...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
St Pancras train station in London. Picture: PA Images/Philip Toscano

Delays to St Pancras services after person hit by train

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Gwyneth Strong, who played Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, returns to a recreation of the iconic Nags Head

Farringdon pub kitted out just like the Nag's Head to mark Only Fools...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon