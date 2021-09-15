Islington community charity launches with sunny street party
- Credit: Rosemary Brown
A new charity which helps set up resident-led street associations has celebrated its launch with a street party in east Canonbury.
Islington Street Associations has already set up three street associations in the area.
Members of Elizabeth Avenue, Yeate Street and Elmore Street associations joined forces to host a big party on Saturday (September 11).
Residents enjoyed music, raffles, football, a bouncy castle and homemade cakes, and a "sassiest dog" competition was judged by Cllr John Woolf, with all dogs declared winners.
Charity chair Talia Hussain said: “We’re thrilled. We hope to build on this success and help more residents to connect and build community in their streets.
You may also want to watch:
"The charity’s goal is to inspire local residents to make their streets more friendly and supportive, places where people belong, have friends, enjoy activities together and look out for each other.
"It also aims to decrease residents’ isolation, increase safety and security, and foster a sense of community – street by street."
Most Read
- 1 Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’
- 2 'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'
- 3 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
- 4 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
- 5 'We will miss you': Tufnell Park's Ruby Violet ice cream parlour to close
- 6 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
- 7 'Holborn isn't the only dangerous junction for cyclists and pedestrians'
- 8 Virtual carnival, theatre and art: What's on this weekend in Islington and Hackney
- 9 Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
- 10 Dog Olympix 2021 raises more than £700 for a water fountain in Whittington Park