News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Summer in the city: 5 Things to do in Islington this weekend

Logo Icon

Poll Allingham and William Mata

Published: 12:41 PM July 26, 2021   
Snooker, a canal trip, a pay and a trip to the museum are all ideas for this weekend.

Snooker, a canal trip, a pay and a trip to the museum are all ideas for this weekend. - Credit: Google / Canva

After a wet weekend, Islington residents are ready to get back out and enjoy some of what summer has to offer. Here are five of our top picks for July 31-August 1. 

Canal Museum

Visit the London Canal Museum to learn about the history of London’s canals, the people who lived and worked on the waterways, and the ice trade, all in one building set on the canal.

The museum is only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But if you can’t make it this weekend, why not try some of their virtual talks streaming from their Facebook page, with Zoom links announced three to four weeks before the event.

Theatre

You may also want to watch:

There are still tickets available for Lolita Chakrabarti’s five-star play on what it means to be a father and son, called Hymn, at the Almeida Theatre.

Chakrabarti is known for her critically acclaimed play called Red Velvet and her stage adaptation of the novel The Life of Pi.

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos
  2. 2 'Extreme' noise complaint as 150 gather for Islington party
  3. 3 Statue of Philip Noel-Baker replaced in Islington after 35 years
  1. 4 Meet the owner of the Camden Passage shop window where nothing is for sale
  2. 5 New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week
  3. 6 'We can do better': Islington Society calls for rethink on Barnard Park plans
  4. 7 Upcoming Hackney and Islington road and rail disruptions
  5. 8 Elderly woman robbed of precious watch in daylight Finsbury Park incident
  6. 9 Mum-of-two 'loses everything' in Islington fire
  7. 10 What do smoking and People Friendly Streets have in common?

The show sold out for its online run and has since moved to in-person viewings until 13 August, with tickets starting at £43.50

WhatsOnStage called the show “Mind blowingly excellent.”

Eating out?

Jiji is a new addition to Islington’s busy food scene, bringing Japanese-Middle Eastern fusion to Islington Square.

It boasts a terrace filled with plants, as well as indoor dining, and opened 6 July this year.

Try tuna and avocado tartare with creamy truffle sauce, Japanese yellowtail carpaccio with honeydew melon and grapefruit, and sando schnitzel on homemade Japanese milk bread and aubergine chips.

Jiji is run by Janina Walklow who was behind Samosan, a Japanese restaurant in Sloane Street.

Trip down the canal

Fancy a celebration? Try floating down Regent’s Canal in a canal boat between Islington and King’s Cross with Hidden Depths.

For a group of 12 or less you could bag a boat for £130 per hour. Boat parties go up to 42 people, coming in at £240 per hour.

Food, alcohol and music are all welcome on board.

A bit of snooker

Cousins Pool and Snooker Club has been run by a family for 20 years, with a location in Holloway that welcomes nights out as well as competitive pool and snooker.

Games start at £1.50 a play.
 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thunder storms are set to break up a succession of days without rain in north London.

London Weather

This is when thunder storms could hit north London

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
People queue up for the Egg nightclub in London, after the final legal coronavirus restrictions were

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

"Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground 

Two Tube lines closed after 10pm as TfL staff isolate due to Covid

benjamin salmon

Logo Icon
Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Besnik Berisha (left) and Kaziku Tuwisana who have been

Crime

Two men jailed for life after double murder

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon