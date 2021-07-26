Summer in the city: 5 Things to do in Islington this weekend

Published: 12:41 PM July 26, 2021

Snooker, a canal trip, a pay and a trip to the museum are all ideas for this weekend. - Credit: Google / Canva

After a wet weekend, Islington residents are ready to get back out and enjoy some of what summer has to offer. Here are five of our top picks for July 31-August 1.

Canal Museum

Visit the London Canal Museum to learn about the history of London’s canals, the people who lived and worked on the waterways, and the ice trade, all in one building set on the canal.

The museum is only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But if you can’t make it this weekend, why not try some of their virtual talks streaming from their Facebook page, with Zoom links announced three to four weeks before the event.

Theatre

There are still tickets available for Lolita Chakrabarti’s five-star play on what it means to be a father and son, called Hymn, at the Almeida Theatre.

Chakrabarti is known for her critically acclaimed play called Red Velvet and her stage adaptation of the novel The Life of Pi.

The show sold out for its online run and has since moved to in-person viewings until 13 August, with tickets starting at £43.50

WhatsOnStage called the show “Mind blowingly excellent.”

Eating out?

Jiji is a new addition to Islington’s busy food scene, bringing Japanese-Middle Eastern fusion to Islington Square.

It boasts a terrace filled with plants, as well as indoor dining, and opened 6 July this year.

Try tuna and avocado tartare with creamy truffle sauce, Japanese yellowtail carpaccio with honeydew melon and grapefruit, and sando schnitzel on homemade Japanese milk bread and aubergine chips.

Jiji is run by Janina Walklow who was behind Samosan, a Japanese restaurant in Sloane Street.

Trip down the canal

Fancy a celebration? Try floating down Regent’s Canal in a canal boat between Islington and King’s Cross with Hidden Depths.

For a group of 12 or less you could bag a boat for £130 per hour. Boat parties go up to 42 people, coming in at £240 per hour.

Food, alcohol and music are all welcome on board.

A bit of snooker

Cousins Pool and Snooker Club has been run by a family for 20 years, with a location in Holloway that welcomes nights out as well as competitive pool and snooker.

Games start at £1.50 a play.

