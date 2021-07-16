Mum-of-two 'loses everything' in Islington fire

Published: 3:56 PM July 16, 2021

An e bike is thought to be behind the fire - Credit: Trece Tilt

A mother-of-two has lost everything in a house fire thought to be started by an electric bike.



Sabrina Duff was forced to flee the blaze with her 16-year-old son early on Thursday morning. Her five-year-old was staying with his father at the time.



The London Fire Brigade was called to the maisonette on Sutterton Street, Islington, just before 7am, with 25 firefighters needed to put out the blaze.

Most of the ground floor and some of the first floor were damaged although the value of what was lost has not been revealed.



The fire brigade believes the fire was caused by “an electrical event within a lithium-ion battery pack for an electric bicycle”.







Sarah Quinn, a friend of Sabrina’s who lives nearby, started a GoFundMe page to help Sabrina replace what was destroyed in the fire.



The push has raised £900 of a £1,000 target.



“I just can’t imagine,” Sarah said.



“It’s the memories that you can’t replace. No amount of money will be able to get you back your baby’s first drawings.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.