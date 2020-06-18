Teenage driver arrested following police chase after moped careers wrong way down the road

A teenager has been arrested after a moped drove down the wrong side of the road and nearly collided with a lorry, sparking a high-speed police chase.

On Wednesday, June 17 at 11.30am a 17-year-old driver, first spotted on the Islington junction of Camden Road and York Way, mounted pavements, sped through red lights and again drove down the wrong side of the road as he tried to escape Met officers in pursuit.

The chase was initiated after the moped turned right on an ahead-only road, causing a HGV (heavy goods vehicle) to suddenly swerve to avoid crashing into the teenager.

The driver then dropped his moped in Torriano Avenue after he lost control but his attempt to flee on foot was short-lived.

He was arrested by police in North Villas, Camden on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. The 17-year-old remains in police custody.

Police Sergeant Tony McGovern said: “In this case officers have reacted quickly on identifying a dangerous driver, and brought the situation safely and professionally to a conclusion.”