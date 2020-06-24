Islington theatre secures future by raising £120,000 from supporters

Actors Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss are outside the King's Head Theatre. Picture: Submitted by The King's Head Theatre Archant

An Islington theatre has raised £120,000 in an emergency appeal to weather the coronavirus storm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The King’s Head Theatre smashed its fundraising target of £100,000 with the help of a £35,000 grant from Arts Council England’s Emergency Response Fund, and has secured its immediate future amid the prolonged closure period.

The campaign, which was covered by this paper in May, was backed by Sherlock actor and co-creator Mark Gatiss and his husband Ian Hallard.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: “It’s a weird, twilight zone” says Sherlock and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss

“We now need the government to do their bit and come forward with a substantial support package for the entire theatre industry,” said the Islington couple in a statement.

The King’s Head Theatre, London’s first pub theatre, was planning to celebrate its 50th year by moving to purpose-built premises in December.

It received an £800,000 grant from London mayor Sadiq Khan’s Good Growth Fund towards the £3 million move.

During the lockdown the theatre has continued to maintain a creative community by live streaming behind-the-scenes footage each weekday at 1pm.

Chair of the King’s Head Theatre, James Seabright, said he was “moved” by the support: “The King’s Head operates without any regular funding, with 80 per cent of our income coming from box office sales, so this has been a lifeline.”