Islington trio to receive Queen's honours

A trio of Islington’s brightest sparks are set for a royal distinction for their service in the community.

Nurse Tina Jegede is on the list alongside charity workers Christine Gilbert and Chrisann Jarrett in receiving accolades in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The three are all set to receive their honours on the weekend the nation celebrates Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Tina Jegede works at the Whittington Hospital and is lead nurse for care home quality, standards and assurance.

No stranger to the pages of the Islington Gazette, she appeared alongside signer Alexandra Burke in a video last year encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Tina has also worked alongside Islington Council’s healthcare operation in an advisory role. She will be made OBE for services to social care.

Also being made an OBE is Chrisann Jarrett, chief executive of the youth migrant charity We Belong, who is to be honoured for services to children and young adults.

She said of herself on LinkedIn: “I aim to get my voice heard and also to speak up for those who are sometimes silenced within this society. I believe that once you shout loud enough about an issue, the key decision makers will have to listen.”

Chrisann has been a voice for migration issues in the media. We Belong is based in City Road, Angel.

Former Harrow teacher Christine Gilbert became acting chief executive of Brent Council in 2012 when the previous job holder Gareth Daniel reportedly fell out with council leader Muhammed Butt.

It was only an interim role but Christine served until 2015 when she passed the baton to Carolyn Downs.

Since then she has served as chairman of Camden Learning and chairman of Islington-based charity Future First. Her career has also seen her work as Ofsted’s chief inspector.

Christine, who is already a CBE, is set to receive the Order of the Companions of Honour distinction.