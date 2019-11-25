Islington to get 17 'safe spaces' for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence

Islington Says No More ambassadors from St Giles Trust, Age UK and Islington Council. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Archant

Islington Council and crisis support charity Hestia are creating 17 "safe spaces" for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington is the first local authority to join the national "UK SAYS NO MORE" campaign and it hopes to open all 17 of the new spaces next year.

You may also want to watch:

Each safe space will feature a prominent sticker in their window or door where staff, known as ambassadors, will be available to provide immediate emotional support to victims and survivors, as well as offering practical help by directing them towards specialist support services.

UK Says No More and Islington Council are currently training the ambassadors.

Hestia also offers the free Bright Sky app, which provides support and information to anyone who may be in an abusive relationship or for those concerned about someone they know.