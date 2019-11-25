Islington to get 17 'safe spaces' for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence
PUBLISHED: 17:58 25 November 2019
Archant
Islington Council and crisis support charity Hestia are creating 17 "safe spaces" for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Islington is the first local authority to join the national "UK SAYS NO MORE" campaign and it hopes to open all 17 of the new spaces next year.
Each safe space will feature a prominent sticker in their window or door where staff, known as ambassadors, will be available to provide immediate emotional support to victims and survivors, as well as offering practical help by directing them towards specialist support services.
UK Says No More and Islington Council are currently training the ambassadors.
Hestia also offers the free Bright Sky app, which provides support and information to anyone who may be in an abusive relationship or for those concerned about someone they know.