Published: 10:13 AM August 26, 2021

Former Afghan interpreters protest in front of the Home Office in Westminster, central London, demanding that evacuations from Kabul continue (23.8.2021)

Up to 15 Afghan households will be rehoused in Islington before the end of the year.

Islington Council has pledged to help accommodate and support the families in response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The council already provides assistance resettling unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, and has also offered support to many Syrian families in wake of the Syrian Civil War.

It will also will work closely with the community, voluntary sector, schools and health services to ensure Afghan refugees get the support they need to recover from the trauma they have experienced, and can start rebuilding their lives.

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (August 26, 2021) - Credit: PA

The council's community chief, Cllr Una O’Halloran, said: “It has been heartbreaking to see the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, and Britain needs to do its bit to provide a place of refuge.

You may also want to watch:

“Islington has a long and proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need, and stands ready to provide assistance once again.

“As Afghan families are already arriving in the UK, we have today offered to accommodate and support up to 15 households to resettle before the end of this year. As we do with all refugees who make Islington their home, we will support those households to settle in, get the support they need and integrate into our community.

“While the council is committed to supporting as many Afghan households as possible, central Government must step up to offer the full help and support Afghan refugees vitally need, including full coverage of the council’s costs in resettling Afghan households.”

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (August 26, 2021) - Credit: PA

Some Afghan households are already in hotels in the UK under the established Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme, which relocates Afghan former employees of the UK government.

Councils are waiting for further details from central Government about the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for refugees, which was announced on August 18.

Islington Council also continues to support veterans in Islington who have served in Afghanistan and all other conflicts.