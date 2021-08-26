News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington to welcome 15 families under Afghan resettlement scheme

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:13 AM August 26, 2021   
Former Afghan interpreters protest in front of the Home Office in Westminster, central London

Former Afghan interpreters protest in front of the Home Office in Westminster, central London, demanding that evacuations from Kabul continue (23.8.2021)

Up to 15 Afghan households will be rehoused in Islington before the end of the year.

Islington Council has pledged to help accommodate and support the families in response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The council already provides assistance resettling unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, and has also offered support to many Syrian families in wake of the Syrian Civil War.

It will also will work closely with the community, voluntary sector, schools and health services to ensure Afghan refugees get the support they need to recover from the trauma they have experienced, and can start rebuilding their lives.

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (August 26, 2021)

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (August 26, 2021) - Credit: PA

The council's community chief, Cllr Una O’Halloran, said: “It has been heartbreaking to see the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, and Britain needs to do its bit to provide a place of refuge.

You may also want to watch:

“Islington has a long and proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need, and stands ready to provide assistance once again.

“As Afghan families are already arriving in the UK, we have today offered to accommodate and support up to 15 households to resettle before the end of this year. As we do with all refugees who make Islington their home, we will support those households to settle in, get the support they need and integrate into our community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to the Pink Lady of Islington, who went viral after bullying claims
  2. 2 Guilty: Three teens convicted of killing Islington student Anas Mezenner 
  3. 3 Kayaking, pedalos and boat trips in store at free Angel Canal Festival
  1. 4 Holloway man arrested over Taylor Cox 'murder' in Islington
  2. 5 Recreation of Del Boy's Nag's Head will sell beer at '80s prices
  3. 6 Tony Eastlake murder: Old Bailey trial date set
  4. 7 XR to hold Finsbury Park carnival, as central London protests continue
  5. 8 Islington to welcome 15 families under Afghan resettlement scheme
  6. 9 Plans to restore historic Bunhill Fields sunken tomb
  7. 10 George Ezra announces Finsbury Park comeback show

“While the council is committed to supporting as many Afghan households as possible, central Government must step up to offer the full help and support Afghan refugees vitally need, including full coverage of the council’s costs in resettling Afghan households.”

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (August 26, 2021)

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (August 26, 2021) - Credit: PA

Some Afghan households are already in hotels in the UK under the established Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme, which relocates Afghan former employees of the UK government.

Councils are waiting for further details from central Government about the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for refugees, which was announced on August 18.

Islington Council also continues to support veterans in Islington who have served in Afghanistan and all other conflicts.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Data

Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent

Pol Allingham and William Mata

Logo Icon
Elaine Bernstein outside her boutique in Cross Street, Islington

Why some Cross Street retailers are keeping their doors permanently locked

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A grounded Tube at Highbury and Islington.

Tube partial closure and road delays in Islington this week

Francis Clarke

Logo Icon
Crouch Hill substance misuse service, The Haven, in Holly Park, Finsbury Par

Finsbury Park drugs misuse centre in special measures to close 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon