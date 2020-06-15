Search

Islington Town Hall lights up green for Grenfell victims

PUBLISHED: 16:49 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 15 June 2020

Islington Town Hall lit up green for the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Picture: Islington Council

Islington Town Hall lit up green for the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Islington Town Hall was illuminated green to mark the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

On June 14 in 2017, a fire swept through a 24-storey block of flats in North Kensington and killed 72 people.

Cladding encasing the building was later discovered to have exasperated the flames, which started in a fridge-freezer but spread up the outside of the building via the combustible layer.

READ MORE: Unsafe cladding to be stripped from Finsbury Park tower block following fire safety checks

To mark three years since the tragedy, Islington Council joined authorities all over the capital in lighting up green.

The council tweeted: “Islington Town Hall is lit green tonight in memory of the 72 lives lost and the lives changed forever in the Grenfell Tower fire #GreenforGrenfell #RememberGrenfell @GrenfellUnited.”

According to The Independent, there are still about 56,000 people living in London flats wrapped in the same flammable cladding which worsened the Grenfell blaze.

