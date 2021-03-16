Published: 12:09 PM March 16, 2021

Councillors put down flowers outside the Town Hall. From left: Cllr Richard Watts, Cllr Sue Lukes, and Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz - Credit: Islington Council

Women have been invited to bring a candle, flowers or a message to Islington Town Hall this week, so they can express their sorrow at the death of Sarah Everard and stand in solidarity with other victims of violence against women.

The idea is to "emphasise the need to ensure our borough is a safe place for women and girls" following the events of the past two weeks.

Sarah Everard vanished on March 3 while walking to Brixton from Clapham, and her body was found in Kent a week later.

A police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Despite the Met Police telling organisers to cancel the event amid the coronavirus lockdown, a vigil was held for the 33-year-old at Clapham Common on Saturday. Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs in the House of Commons on March 15 that scenes of officers arresting women there had been "upsetting" and the case had "rightly ignited anger" about male violence.

In a joint statement, the council's safety chief Cllr Sue Lukes, deputy leader Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and Anita Grant of the group Islington For Women said: “Islington women stand in solidarity: none of us are safe unless all of us are safe."

Cllr Comer-Schwartz said: “We have all been appalled by so much in the last week. A young woman who disappeared from the streets on her way home, a police officer charged with her kidnap and murder, a vigil for her dispersed forcibly.

“And as we watch and comment, thousands of women are telling their stories, our stories, of everyday violence, misogyny and fear. As women we need to say how we feel about this."

Councillors place flowers outside the Town Hall. From left: Cllr Richard Watts, Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and Cllr Sue Lukes - Credit: Islington Council

Cllr Lukes added: “No one should feel unsafe anywhere in our borough.

"We are asking all Islington women who stand against violence against women, who want to offer solidarity to the victims of male violence, who want to express their sorrow, their fear, their anger, to bring a flower, a candle, a message to the Town Hall sometime this week.

“Do it on your way home from work, as part of your daily exercise, on the way to shop.

"Place your candle, flower and or message, take a photo, post it on social media and tag Islington Council so we can show the world what we stand for: we believe that our streets and our homes should be safe for all women."

Flowers have been placed at the site, which has been set up by Islington Council to show solidarity with all women affected by violence and abuse - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council is inviting local people to place candles, flowers and messages outside the Town Hall in response to the death of Sarah Everard - Credit: Islington Council



