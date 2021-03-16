News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Women invited to 'stand in solidarity against violence' at Town Hall

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:09 PM March 16, 2021   
Councillors put down flowers outside the Town Hall. From left: Cllr Richard Watts, Cllr Sue Lukes, and Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz

Councillors put down flowers outside the Town Hall. From left: Cllr Richard Watts, Cllr Sue Lukes, and Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz - Credit: Islington Council

Women have been invited to bring a candle, flowers or a message to Islington Town Hall this week, so they can express their sorrow at the death of Sarah Everard and stand in solidarity with other victims of violence against women.

The idea is to "emphasise the need to ensure our borough is a safe place for women and girls" following the events of the past two weeks.   

Sarah Everard vanished on March 3 while walking to Brixton from Clapham, and her body was found in Kent a week later.

A police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Despite the Met Police telling organisers to cancel the event amid the coronavirus lockdown, a vigil was held for the 33-year-old at Clapham Common on Saturday. Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs in the House of Commons on March 15 that scenes of officers arresting women there had been "upsetting" and the case had "rightly ignited anger" about male violence.

You may also want to watch:

In a joint statement, the council's safety chief Cllr Sue Lukes, deputy leader Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and Anita Grant of the group Islington For Women said: “Islington women stand in solidarity: none of us are safe unless all of us are safe."

Cllr Comer-Schwartz said: “We have all been appalled by so much in the last week. A young woman who disappeared from the streets on her way home, a police officer charged with her kidnap and murder, a vigil for her dispersed forcibly.

Most Read

  1. 1 ITV film depicts first Covid wave at Whittington's intensive care unit
  2. 2 Covid-19 vaccination hub opens at Islington's Business Design Centre
  3. 3 Islington women's groups call for proactive change to make streets safer
  1. 4 Islington councillor Claudia Webbe to face harassment trial
  2. 5 Lord urges public to help save Islington's oldest surviving LGBT+ bar
  3. 6 Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?
  4. 7 Hundreds of laptops donated to tackle digital divide
  5. 8 Wild venison served at food bank to mark Food Waste Action Week 2021
  6. 9 'Disgustingly wasteful and idiotic': Pedestrians pelted with eggs
  7. 10 St Peter's LTN data reveals traffic fall - except on one main road

“And as we watch and comment, thousands of women are telling their stories, our stories, of everyday violence, misogyny and fear. As women we need to say how we feel about this."

Councillors place down flowers outside the Town Hall. From left: Cllr Richard Watts, Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and Cllr Sue Lukes

Councillors place flowers outside the Town Hall. From left: Cllr Richard Watts, Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and Cllr Sue Lukes - Credit: Islington Council

Cllr Lukes added: “No one should feel unsafe anywhere in our borough. 

"We are asking all Islington women who stand against violence against women, who want to offer solidarity to the victims of male violence, who want to express their sorrow, their fear, their anger, to bring a flower, a candle, a message to the Town Hall sometime this week. 

“Do it on your way home from work, as part of your daily exercise, on the way to shop.  

"Place your candle, flower and or message, take a photo, post it on social media and tag Islington Council so we can show the world what we stand for: we believe that our streets and our homes should be safe for all women."

Flowers have been placed at the site, which has been set up by Islington Council to show solidarity with all women affected by violence and abuse

Flowers have been placed at the site, which has been set up by Islington Council to show solidarity with all women affected by violence and abuse - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council is inviting local people to place candles, flowers and messages outside the town hall in response to the death of Sarah Everard 

Islington Council is inviting local people to place candles, flowers and messages outside the Town Hall in response to the death of Sarah Everard - Credit: Islington Council


Women's Safety
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site of the new pub (left); landlords John Rynne (top right) and Michael Spurgeon (bottom right)

Brendan the Navigator: New pub coming to Highgate Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Dr Liz Davies of Islington Survivors' Network urged current and former staff to keep coming forward

Proposed £8,000 payout for Islington care home abuse survivors

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The mulberry tree on the Park View estate, which is at risk of felling by Islington Council

Campaigners told tree will be cut down after 'temporary pause' in plans

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Niki Gibbs in front of artwork by Erika Flowers and Echoes of Holloway Prison

Call for bigger facility for women's services at former Holloway prison

Sophie Huskisson

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus