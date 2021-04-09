Published: 1:50 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM April 9, 2021

Banner-waving demonstrators greet the Duke of Edinburgh as he arrives to open the new £2m Michael Sobell Sports Centre in Hornsey Road in November 1973 - Credit: PA

Flags at Islington Town Hall have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect to His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 at Windsor Castle.

In a joint statement, Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, and mayor Cllr Janet Burgess said: “On behalf of the borough of Islington, we would like to voice our great sadness at the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, and extend our deepest condolences to the Royal family, friends and loved ones at a time of great personal sadness, as well as national mourning.

“From his tireless support as consort to Her Majesty The Queen, and as founder of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme, which encourages and recognises young people’s self-improvement, Prince Philip had a hugely positive impact on countless people’s lives.

"He has inspired great respect, loyalty and affection."

Prince Philip's visits to Islington include in November 1973, when he came to open the new £2m Michael Sobell Sports Centre in Hornsey Road.

You may also want to watch:

Sponsored by Sir Michael Sobell and the Variety Club of Great Britain, it was one of Europe's finest purpose-built multi-sport and recreational centres with facilities for more than 20 different sports.

But at the time, banner-waving housewives and children greeted him, protesting against its high cost.

Do you have any memories or photos of when Prince Philip visited Islington?

If so please share your memories with us here.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

