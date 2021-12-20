News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington volunteers recognised by local Volunteer of the Year Awards

Blanca Schofield

Published: 3:09 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 3:16 PM December 20, 2021
Ian Spencer is one of several volunteers recognised in the Islington Volunteer of the Year Awards

The winners of the Islington Volunteer of the Year Awards were announced on Wednesday (December 15) at the Voluntary Action Islington (VAI) annual general meeting. 

Volunteer of the Year 26-60 age category, Ian Spencer, has volunteered as community gardener in many places across the borough such as Tufnell Park estate plant nursery and The Old Fire Station Community Centre. 

He has also worked with the Elizabeth House Food Hub.

Chief executive of VAI, Navinder Kaur, said: “[Ian's] commitment to making Islington a greener and more welcoming place is astonishing."

The 60+ Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Anita Maiagmiot for her work with the Islington Chinese Association, which promotes social cohesion.

The Young Volunteer of the Year award went to Aleksandra Tihomirova who became a leader in SoapBox Youth Centre after joining at the start of the pandemic, to help young people be creative.

