‘Warm spaces’ to help households with costs as fuel bills rise

Islington Council says it will provide support and additional funding to ensure organisations can provide “warm community spaces” this winter as household faces high energy costs at home.

The council will work with Octopus Community Network on the Warm Community Spaces initiative, which will launch in mid-October.

It aims to ensure community centres are available during the day, within walking distance of everyone’s home, offering community-led activities, social connection, access and signposting.

The council has set up a Cost Of Living Board, which will monitor the effects of the crisis on people and businesses – and the success of schemes designed to help.

Islington Council leader Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “We’ve declared a cost of living emergency because we know local people are already struggling with energy price rises and inflation, with things set to get worse. This will drag even more residents into severe financial hardship and potentially force local businesses to close.

“Many will face the stark choice between feeding their family or heating their home.

“We’re determined to help in any way we can to reduce this devastating burden. Our community centres and other public buildings are already the familiar, welcoming places in our borough – it’s absolutely heart-breaking but absolutely right that we offer them as a sanctuary for warmth, one of the basic necessities of life.”

Nathalie Renaud, director of Elizabeth House Community Centre in Highbury, said: “Our community centre is an anchor for many people in our area, home to many activities from IT training and a lunch club to baby massage classes and a food hub.

“The extra funding means that this winter, Elizabeth House will offer a range of activities in a safe, friendly and warm place.”

Julie Parish, network development manager of Octopus Community Network, said: “The borough-wide Warm Community Spaces initiative, which will be regularly reviewed to reflect the emerging needs of local communities, will ensure an effective joined-up, cross-sector response.”