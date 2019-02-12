Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington second busiest borough for London’s Air Ambulance in 2018

PUBLISHED: 08:21 04 March 2019

London's Air Ambulance, Pic: Lee Parker

London's Air Ambulance, Pic: Lee Parker

Archant

Islington had the second highest rate of London’s Air Ambulance call-outs in the capital last year, according to the charity’s data.

The amount of visits London's Air Ambulance made to each borough in 2018. Picture: London's Air AmbulanceThe amount of visits London's Air Ambulance made to each borough in 2018. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

Air ambulances were sent to treat 85 patients in Islington in 2018, second only to Southwark, which had 90 incidents.

Across London, the charity treated 1656 patients: 485 of which them had been stabbed or shot, a further 469 had been involved in a collision, and 346 people had fallen from height.

“Thirty years of experience has taught us that trauma doesn’t discriminate,” said Jonathan Jenkins, chief exec of London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

“Serious injury can happen to anyone, at any time. It is vital that London knows that should the worst happen, our medical team can be by their side within minutes, performing critical and often life-saving interventions. We hope that by releasing these statistics, people in London will be able to see the scale of our work across the capital, and the way we have helped in their community.

“With our annual costs at £10 million, and an ambitious vision to save even more lives, we have never been more reliant on the generosity of London.

“I urge people in Islington to continue to support our charity as we mark 30 Years Saving Lives in the capital. Your help allows us to be there for those who need us most.”

N1 was the second busiest postcode for London’s Air Ambulance last year, with 35 patients treated.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heroic Islington police officer who confronted gun-wielding man in University College Hospital up for Met Bravery Award

Pc Stevie Bull.

Monero Kids Boutique: Businesswoman opens Dalston store selling hand-crafted black dolls

Sandra Monero with the dolls she designs and dresses at her Balls Pond Road shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Male bottled in mass brawl involving ‘30 young people’ in Cally

Police on the scene after a mass brawl in Carnoustie Drive. Picture: @Briggs741

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Heroic Islington police officer who confronted gun-wielding man in University College Hospital up for Met Bravery Award

Pc Stevie Bull.

Monero Kids Boutique: Businesswoman opens Dalston store selling hand-crafted black dolls

Sandra Monero with the dolls she designs and dresses at her Balls Pond Road shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Male bottled in mass brawl involving ‘30 young people’ in Cally

Police on the scene after a mass brawl in Carnoustie Drive. Picture: @Briggs741

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Brexit is greatest ‘risk’ for Islington Council in coming year – and major homes project also makes list

Islington Council's 'risk impact heat map' for the coming year.

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Islington second busiest borough for London’s Air Ambulance in 2018

London's Air Ambulance, Pic: Lee Parker

Heroic Islington police officer who confronted gun-wielding man in University College Hospital up for Met Bravery Award

Pc Stevie Bull.

Pochettino pinpoints moment which changed dynamic of the derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose lies injured as Arsenal's Lucas Torreira looks on before being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists