Islington second busiest borough for London’s Air Ambulance in 2018

London's Air Ambulance, Pic: Lee Parker Archant

Islington had the second highest rate of London’s Air Ambulance call-outs in the capital last year, according to the charity’s data.

The amount of visits London's Air Ambulance made to each borough in 2018. Picture: London's Air Ambulance The amount of visits London's Air Ambulance made to each borough in 2018. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

Air ambulances were sent to treat 85 patients in Islington in 2018, second only to Southwark, which had 90 incidents.

Across London, the charity treated 1656 patients: 485 of which them had been stabbed or shot, a further 469 had been involved in a collision, and 346 people had fallen from height.

“Thirty years of experience has taught us that trauma doesn’t discriminate,” said Jonathan Jenkins, chief exec of London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

“Serious injury can happen to anyone, at any time. It is vital that London knows that should the worst happen, our medical team can be by their side within minutes, performing critical and often life-saving interventions. We hope that by releasing these statistics, people in London will be able to see the scale of our work across the capital, and the way we have helped in their community.

“With our annual costs at £10 million, and an ambitious vision to save even more lives, we have never been more reliant on the generosity of London.

“I urge people in Islington to continue to support our charity as we mark 30 Years Saving Lives in the capital. Your help allows us to be there for those who need us most.”

N1 was the second busiest postcode for London’s Air Ambulance last year, with 35 patients treated.