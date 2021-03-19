Published: 3:00 PM March 19, 2021

A picture of Islington's youth council taken in February 2020 before the coronavirus lockdown. The new young mayor Rosie Kurnaz is in the centre at the front (eighth from left) and deputy young Mayor Melissa Williamson is sixth from left. - Credit: Islington Council

Rosie Kurnaz has been elected Islington’s new young mayor - with Melissa Williamson as deputy young mayor, and Salman Ayadi and Kacper Strek the new London Youth Assembly members.

The four young people were elected by their fellow youth councillors, and hold office for a year.

Rosie and Melissa will represent Islington’s Youth Council at regional young mayor meetings, civic events and awards.

Youth councillors are responsible for making sure the opinions of young people in Islington are heard, and campaign for the needs and interests of young people.

They also work with council officers and councillors to make sure young people have a key role in planning, designing, delivering and reviewing services.

Rosie said: “I am both proud and honoured to have been elected as the Young Mayor of Islington.

"My fellow youth councillors have given me a great privilege that I very much appreciate.

"I promise to serve the young people of Islington to the best of my abilities and offer everything that I have to give.

"I take this responsibility very seriously and can ensure that all young people will have their voice heard and that change will happen.”