Nearly 40% of Islington women 'often feel unsafe' in London, survey reveals

Published: 10:24 AM March 17, 2021 Updated: 10:26 AM March 17, 2021

Women in Islington have shared the self-protection measures they feel forced to use while out, which range from letting someone know their whereabouts to having "heavy items in a bag ready to hit someone if I’m in danger".

The death of Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home in Clapham last week, has prompted a debate over women's safety.

Nearly 40 per cent of the women who responded to a Gazette survey told us they often don't feel safe living in London, and almost all of them said they felt it was necessary to take precautions to protect themselves.

"I have travelled with someone wherever possible for years, held keys in my hand intending to use as a weapon if needed, called and even video-called family and friends when walking alone, pretended to be on the phone, had a rape alarm, taken a longer route because it’s better lit, avoided outside exercise because it got dark, and not worn earphones in case I need to be alert when I’m out," said one respondent.

Another added: "I always have my keys ready in between my knuckles, looking behind me always, no music, my phone has an SOS signal, rape whistle on keys, mostly I don't go out at night alone if it can be avoided."