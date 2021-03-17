News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Nearly 40% of Islington women 'often feel unsafe' in London, survey reveals

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:24 AM March 17, 2021    Updated: 10:26 AM March 17, 2021
People in Parliament Square, London, taking part in a demonstration against gender violence followin

People in Parliament Square, London, taking part in a demonstration against gender violence following the murder of Sarah Everard - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Women in Islington have shared the self-protection measures they feel forced to use while out, which range from letting someone know their whereabouts to having "heavy items in a bag ready to hit someone if I’m in danger".

The death of Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home in Clapham last week, has prompted a debate over women's safety.

Nearly 40 per cent of the women who responded to a Gazette survey told us they often don't feel safe living in London, and almost all of them said they felt it was necessary to take precautions to protect themselves.

"I have travelled with someone wherever possible for years, held keys in my hand intending to use as a weapon if needed, called and even video-called family and friends when walking alone, pretended to be on the phone, had a rape alarm, taken a longer route because it’s better lit, avoided outside exercise because it got dark, and not worn earphones in case I need to be alert when I’m out," said one respondent.

Another added: "I always have my keys ready in between my knuckles, looking behind me always, no music, my phone has an SOS signal, rape whistle on keys, mostly I don't go out at night alone if it can be avoided."

You may also want to watch:

Women's Safety
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prebend Street is included in the People Friendly Streets plan for St Peters ward. Picture: Andr� L

Coronavirus

St Peter's LTN data reveals traffic fall - except on one main road

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Caledonian Road pavement eggs

'Disgustingly wasteful and idiotic': Pedestrians pelted with eggs

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Dr Liz Davies of Islington Survivors' Network urged current and former staff to keep coming forward

Proposed £8,000 payout for Islington care home abuse survivors

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
sarah everard

Crime

Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus