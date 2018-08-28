Islington youth councillors discuss concerns with borough bosses

The mayor of Islington met with youth councillors to discuss key issues. From leftt, deputy young mayor Abubakar Finiin, Y Cllr Crystal Thoms, mayor Cllr Dave Poyser, Y mayor Honey Baker, Y Cllr Tsedenia Asrress, Y Cllr Lydia Banjo, Y Cllr Arkan Ali Aqiil, Y Cllr Ayaan Abdulle and Y Cllr Jackie Appiah-Kubi. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Youth councillors met with Islington chiefs to discuss the main issues facing young people in the borough on Monday.

The budding politicians spoke with Islington’s mayor Cllr Dave Poyser and chief exec Lesley Seary at a town hall summit.

Key topics of conversation included safety, community centres, healthy lifestyles, and the need to create apprenticeships and work opportunities for Islington’s young people.

Islington young Mayor Honey Baker said: “It’s great that islington mayor and Chief Executive make time to meet with the youth councillors.

“It was really good that they shared their experiences of local government. It was also good to get some hints and tips from Mayor Poyser on campaigning for change.”

The borough’s chief exec, Lesley Seary, said: “We had a great time – listening to the youth council sharing the issues facing young people in Islington as well as having some festive fun as the youth councillors tried on the robes and mayoral hats for size.”

