Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Islington youth councillors discuss concerns with borough bosses

PUBLISHED: 10:12 20 December 2018

The mayor of Islington met with youth councillors to discuss key issues. From leftt, deputy young mayor Abubakar Finiin, Y Cllr Crystal Thoms, mayor Cllr Dave Poyser, Y mayor Honey Baker, Y Cllr Tsedenia Asrress, Y Cllr Lydia Banjo, Y Cllr Arkan Ali Aqiil, Y Cllr Ayaan Abdulle and Y Cllr Jackie Appiah-Kubi. Picture: Islington Council

The mayor of Islington met with youth councillors to discuss key issues. From leftt, deputy young mayor Abubakar Finiin, Y Cllr Crystal Thoms, mayor Cllr Dave Poyser, Y mayor Honey Baker, Y Cllr Tsedenia Asrress, Y Cllr Lydia Banjo, Y Cllr Arkan Ali Aqiil, Y Cllr Ayaan Abdulle and Y Cllr Jackie Appiah-Kubi. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Youth councillors met with Islington chiefs to discuss the main issues facing young people in the borough on Monday.

The budding politicians spoke with Islington’s mayor Cllr Dave Poyser and chief exec Lesley Seary at a town hall summit.

Key topics of conversation included safety, community centres, healthy lifestyles, and the need to create apprenticeships and work opportunities for Islington’s young people.

Islington young Mayor Honey Baker said: “It’s great that islington mayor and Chief Executive make time to meet with the youth councillors.

“It was really good that they shared their experiences of local government. It was also good to get some hints and tips from Mayor Poyser on campaigning for change.”

The borough’s chief exec, Lesley Seary, said: “We had a great time – listening to the youth council sharing the issues facing young people in Islington as well as having some festive fun as the youth councillors tried on the robes and mayoral hats for size.”

To find out more about Islington’s Youth Council and its representatives visit the Youth Council pages. You can also follow the Youth Council on Twitter @IslingtonYC

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Council bans famous jazz musician accused of antisemitism from performing with The Blockheads

Gilad Atzmon is not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil slammed by German newspaper BILD as ‘biggest loser of 2018’

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Miedema signs long-term extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City Women's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists