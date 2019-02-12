Islington youth election sees three new representatives take office

Member of Youth Parliament Abubakar Finiin, Young Mayor Lydia Banjo and Deputy Young Mayor Arkan Ali Akiil. Picture: Keith Emmitt Archant

The young people of Islington have taken to the ballot box and elected a trio of new representatives to change the borough for the better in 2019.

Following a February poll, Lydia Banjo has been elected as young mayor, with Arkan Ali Akiil her deputy and Abubakar Finiin the new member of youth parliament.

Lydia and Arkan will represent Islington’s Youth Council at regional mayor meetings, civic shindigs and award ceremonies.

Lydia said: “I am very honoured to be given the opportunity by my fellow youth councillors. I am looking forward to making a difference and to make our name as youth councillors much larger.”

Arkan said: “Being elected has made me feel like I can really make a difference in the borough and I am looking forward to tackling knife crime and Islamaphobia.”

Islington’s education chief Cllr Joe Caluori said: “It’s important the council listens carefully to the voices of young people so that we can work together to create a great place for young people to grow up in and achieve their ambitions.”

The Islington Youth Council is elected every two years but the position of young mayor and deputy young mayor change annually to give more youngsters a chance to hold office.