Business woman into semis for SONG WRITING competition

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:15 PM February 1, 2022
Iola Nguyen's album artwork

Iola Nguyen's album artwork - Credit: Iola Nguyen

Fresh from winning a business accolade, an Islington woman has now reached the semi-final of a song writing competition. 

Singer Iola Nguyen reached the stage of the of the UK Song Writing Contest after submitting tracks from her album Make Me Again.

Her track Out of my League, featuring Jaco, has been put forward for the 'pop' category and Lovebirds, featuring Jamie Wiltshire, for the 'love' category. 

Iola said: “I’m so proud and honoured to be a double semi-finalist in the UK Song Writing Contest, I still can’t believe it!

"It’s a total blessing to be recognised for your work by top professionals in the industry." 

The UK Song Writing Contest is in its 20th year and is backed by bodies including the Brit institution. 

The announcement comes just weeks after Iola won the Creative Business Award of the Women’s Business Club.

This was for her networking platform Meet Key People


