Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman Archant

Police have named the pedestrian who died after he was hit by a HGV in Finsbury Park on September 24.

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Javaid Ahmed Sheikh, 76, from Wood Green, died after a lorry driver collided with him in Seven Sisters Road.

The driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

0fficers are continuing to appeal for witnesses of the collision to get in touch.

Following the incident, Calvert "Cally" Delpesche of Jonnies Barbers told the Gazette: "I heard a lady screaming from outside and then saw this lorry with a machine on top of it stop. I went to look. We were in shock. It was so horrible."

Another witness, who gave her name as Lee, said: "I was in absolute shock. I heard people screaming but it felt like I was in complete silence. I had goose bumps. It was so traumatising."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or 020 8597 4874 and quote Cad 3634/24Sept.

Did you know Mr Sheikh? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newdesk to give tributes on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk