Published: 5:53 PM April 23, 2021

Jayden Duff won Islington Council's Ben Kinsella award 2021 for his efforts in the 'Stress on the Brain' partnership project - Credit: Islington Council

Islington’s unsung heroes were honoured last night (April 22), as the winners of this year's Ben Kinsella Award and civic gongs were announced in an online ceremony.

Winners had already been presented with their awards by the mayor of Islington, Cllr Janet Burgess, in socially distanced visits and at meetings at the Town Hall.

Jayden Duff won the Ben Kinsella award 2021 for his "exemplary efforts" in creating a music track and video that explored the impact of stress on the human brain, which has now had more than 22,000 views on YouTube.

Jayden was one of nine students who worked on "Stress on the Brain" - a partnership project involving Clerkenwell community charity The Peel, the New River College pupil referral unit, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and the SoapBox youth centre in Old Street.

"He coped with the challenges of a stop-start project due to the enforced shift to online with maturity and composure and has shown himself to be an inspiration to others," according to James Dallow who nominated him for the award.

"Jayden’s creative skills and intellectual curiosity made him stand out through his involvement," he said.

"Although a collaborative effort, Jayden became the project’s driving force, acting as lead vocalist on the audio track and a pivotal figure in creating the visual look of the video."

The team at St Luke's Food Bank being presented with an Islington Council civic award by Cllr Janet Burgess - Credit: Islington Council

Recipients of the civic awards meanwhile include Jamad Abdi, the Andover Estate Community Centre food project, Mark Austin, Copenhagen Street Food Bank, the Love and Loss Group, Elaine Maffrett, St Luke’s Community Centre and Rosalyn Tyrell.

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Janet Burgess said: “The last year has been full of challenges for each and every one of us, and it has been an inspiration to see so many people from all around the borough step up, lend a hand, and support their community."

André Langlois, editor of the Islington Gazette, which sponsors the awards, said: "A great many people have given so much to the community, especially in the last year, and the winners today represent them all.

"They're what this borough is about and I'm proud that we are able to celebrate them."