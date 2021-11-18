Public garden opens at King's Cross to provide 'oasis'
- Credit: John Sturrock
A new public garden, designed by top architects, has opened at King’s Cross Estate.
Earlier this week, the Persian-inspired Jellicoe Gardens welcomed its first visitors - having been created by Tom Stuart-Smith in association with Townshend Landscape Architects.
Robert Evans, chief executive of King’s Cross, said: “Jellicoe Gardens is a beautiful, special place – a true oasis at the heart of King’s Cross, where local residents, workers and visitors, can come to pause and reflect.”
The gardens pay tribute to Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe, a former Camden resident and a founding member of the Landscape Institute. His family were at the opening ceremony.
Mr Evans added: “These Persian elements are combined with English garden-style planting to create an informal meadow-like character full of colour and texture – a blending of the two cultures.
“High quality, thoughtful landscape design has played a pivotal role in the transformation of King’s Cross and so it is fitting that these new gardens present an opportunity to pay tribute to an important local figure.”
Most Read
- 1 Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo
- 2 Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington
- 3 Islington stabbing: Pub licence revoked after staff failed to react
- 4 Islington Council remains tight-lipped over new LTN around Upper Street
- 5 Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel
- 6 Where to ice skate in London this winter
- 7 Why 'pollution pods' have sprung up in King's Cross
- 8 Anger that whip still suspended from Jeremy Corbyn
- 9 Festive events lined up for Islington this Christmas
- 10 Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'