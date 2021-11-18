Public garden opens at King's Cross to provide 'oasis'

A new public garden, designed by top architects, has opened at King’s Cross Estate.

Earlier this week, the Persian-inspired Jellicoe Gardens welcomed its first visitors - having been created by Tom Stuart-Smith in association with Townshend Landscape Architects.

Robert Evans, chief executive of King’s Cross, said: “Jellicoe Gardens is a beautiful, special place – a true oasis at the heart of King’s Cross, where local residents, workers and visitors, can come to pause and reflect.”

The family of Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe cut the ribbon - Credit: John Sturrock

The gardens pay tribute to Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe, a former Camden resident and a founding member of the Landscape Institute. His family were at the opening ceremony.

Mr Evans added: “These Persian elements are combined with English garden-style planting to create an informal meadow-like character full of colour and texture – a blending of the two cultures.

The opening of Jellico Gardens at King's Cross - Credit: John Sturrock

“High quality, thoughtful landscape design has played a pivotal role in the transformation of King’s Cross and so it is fitting that these new gardens present an opportunity to pay tribute to an important local figure.”

Jellico Gardens has a Persian theme - Credit: John Sturrock



