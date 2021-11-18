News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Public garden opens at King's Cross to provide 'oasis'

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:17 PM November 18, 2021
Jellico Gardens, King's Cross

Jellico Gardens have opened in King's Cross - Credit: John Sturrock

A new public garden, designed by top architects, has opened at King’s Cross Estate.

Earlier this week, the Persian-inspired Jellicoe Gardens welcomed its first visitors - having been created by Tom Stuart-Smith in association with Townshend Landscape Architects.

Robert Evans, chief executive of King’s Cross, said: “Jellicoe Gardens is a beautiful, special place – a true oasis at the heart of King’s Cross, where local residents, workers and visitors, can come to pause and reflect.”

The opening of Jellico Gardens at King's Cross

The family of Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe cut the ribbon - Credit: John Sturrock

The gardens pay tribute to Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe, a former Camden resident and a founding member of the Landscape Institute. His family were at the opening ceremony. 

Mr Evans added: “These Persian elements are combined with English garden-style planting to create an informal meadow-like character full of colour and texture – a blending of the two cultures.

The opening of Jellico Gardens at King's Cross

The opening of Jellico Gardens at King's Cross - Credit: John Sturrock

“High quality, thoughtful landscape design has played a pivotal role in the transformation of King’s Cross and so it is fitting that these new gardens present an opportunity to pay tribute to an important local figure.”

Jellico Gardens, King's Cross

Jellico Gardens has a Persian theme - Credit: John Sturrock


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo
  2. 2 Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington
  3. 3 Islington stabbing: Pub licence revoked after staff failed to react
  1. 4 Islington Council remains tight-lipped over new LTN around Upper Street
  2. 5 Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel
  3. 6 Where to ice skate in London this winter
  4. 7 Why 'pollution pods' have sprung up in King's Cross
  5. 8 Anger that whip still suspended from Jeremy Corbyn
  6. 9 Festive events lined up for Islington this Christmas
  7. 10 Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'
King's Cross News
Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The boy was lucky to escape unharmed after the ceiling in the Peabody property fell onto his bed as he was sleeping

London Live | Video

'Miracle' as Islington boy escapes injury after ceiling collapses above him

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Children at St Luke's CofE Primary School on the school street

Education News

Primary becomes 36th in Islington to ban pick-ups and drop-offs

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
film crew Pirates

London Live

Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Svetlozar Yotov, 30, lives in Islington near Angel station.

Missing People

Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon