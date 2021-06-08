Published: 3:35 PM June 8, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn said electoral boundary changes could break up a "close-knit" community in Islington, if proposed changes go ahead.

The Islington North MP has voiced his disapproval at the Boundary Commission’s 2023 review - which was published for public consultation on Tuesday (June 8).

Under the commission’s plan, the number of parliamentary constituencies would increase in England from 533 to 543, and in London from 73 to 74, before the next general election as a way of equalising the number of people voting for each seat.

The proposals would also see Keir Starmer’s Holborn and St Pancras seat encompass Tufnell Park, leaving the new Labour leader to take the ward from his predecessor Mr Corbyn. Mr Starmer would see his constituency renamed Kentish Town and Bloomsbury.

Mr Corbyn, who has held the seat since 1983 and now sits as an independent, has said the existing Islington North population is well within the electorate of 74,000 the commission considers ideal.

He said: “The removal of St George’s Ward would break up a close-knit community that has as its hub the Tufnell Park shops/underground and crosses Tufnell Park Road, notably after the Tufnell Park tavern corner.

“The addition of the new ‘Hackney’ ward at the far end of Islington North but belonging to Hackney seems unnecessary and confusing to many, and would also involve working with another borough for just one ward.

“Finally, the resulting shape and length of the constituency from Highgate borders down to Dalston is not at all conducive to community contact.”

There could also be changes for Emily Thornberry, whose Islington South seat would change boundaries and be renamed City of London and Islington South. If she defended her seat at the next election, this would see Labour represent the City in parliament for the first time.

The public has until August 2 to have their say.

Ms Thornberry said: "I have never understood why, when counting the number of constituents I have, thousands and thousands of people who live in Islington are excluded just because they can’t join, or haven’t yet joined, the electoral register.

"In my book, every Islington resident is equally important. And, if they had all been counted, there would be absolutely no need to change the boundaries because the constituency is ‘too small’."

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “We consider all feedback received during the consultation process, and it is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area.

"It is easy to get involved – view our proposals and have your say through our online consultation portal.”

To comment on the consultation visit www.bcereviews.org.uk