Jeremy Corbyn joins call on lockdown issues faced by young people

Published: 3:25 PM February 19, 2021

Young people joined Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs on a call to discuss issues the younger generation are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting saw a group of ten meet four MPs - including the Islington North MP alongside East Ham MP Stephen Timms, Harlow MP Robert Halfon and Ealing, Southall MP Virendra Sharma - to discuss the results of a recent poll.

More than 6,000 young people took part in the Jack Petchey Foundation's research, the Covid-19 Youth Survey, which found more than half of respondents had helped others during the pandemic and wanted more opportunities to contribute in their community.

The foundation, an organisation which aims to motivate young people across London and Essex and recognise their hard work in communities, organised the meeting.

Issues discussed included the difficulties of homeschooling, the importance of youth clubs for wellbeing and how local councils could better promote these services.

Mr Corbyn said: “The opportunity to speak out is so important, education is about sending out challenging ideas and concepts and trying to convince an audience.”

It was chaired by Lewis Hooper, youth trustee at the foundation, who said: "I strongly believe that by directly involving young people in the research and decision-making process, the government would be able to introduce policies to improve the experience of the future generation.”

One participant, Calum Thorne, 17, said: “Being able to speak to decision-makers with the ability to make meaningful change was an incredible opportunity.

"Every individual in the call was passionate and intrigued to hear the other’s perspective, which was inspiring."

Sudipta Roy, 16, added: “It was incredible to see how conversational and easy it was to portray our ideas to the London Assembly Members and the MPs.”

Trudy Kilcullen, chief executive at the foundation, said: “Covid-19 has impacted on every member of society; however the impact on young people’s futures will be long lasting.

"It is important that their voices be at the centre of decisions influencing our recovery as we rebuild a positive and constructive future for the UK."



