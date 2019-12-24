Search

Advanced search

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 09:37 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 24 December 2019

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

Archant

Jeremy Corbyn MP donned a father Christmas hat and joined volunteers to hand out free presents to kids in Finsbury Park yesterday (December 23).

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. Pictured: Jeremy Corbyn MP and Sam Hadfield. Picture: National Hemp ServiceFree presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. Pictured: Jeremy Corbyn MP and Sam Hadfield. Picture: National Hemp Service

The "unstoppable" community stalwart Sam Hadfield organised the initiative and free toys will be given away again today outside the National Hemp Service shop at 167 Stroud Green Road from 11am to 4pm.

"Yesterday was so lovely," said Sam, who's a mentor and trains homeless people at Caris Boxing Club. "What really shocked me was, we know people are having it hard at the moment yeah, but the number of grandparents coming in and saying: 'Can I have a couple of presents for my grandkids?'. It was heart touching. People are really struggling and it was an easy thing to do."

All toys have been donated by the community. They've been wrapped by Sam and other volunteers at St Aidens VC Primary School, in Albany Road.

Tommy Corbyn, son of the Islington North MP, runs National Hemp Service with his girlfriend and business partner Chloe Kerslake-Smith.

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. Picture; National Hemp ServiceFree presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. Picture; National Hemp Service

Chloe told the Gazette: "People say it's this really well off area but there's a lot of people who don't have luxuries at Christmas around here. But there are a lot of presents to go around. [...]

"Everyone around has been so lovely. We think we gave away about 70 presents."

Tommy added: "It's just such a nice thing to do to give back to people in the community. Christmas can be such a stressful time for people anyway and then couple it with having to think about presents and food, it can be such a stress."

He said they've been "inspired" to try and do something similar next year and paid tribute "the most unbelievable lovely guy", Sam.

Jon Glackin, coordinator of grassroots homeless outreach agency Streets Kitchen, said: "It's good to bring some Christmas joy to the community. There is a lot of poverty in this area, there's families struggling and kids going without this Christmas. It's something amazing to see kids smiling."

Chloe and Tommy are also taking pre-arranged deliveries of tampons and sanitary towels at their shop to give to homeless women as part of Streets Kitchens Tricky Periods campaign.

They're accepting the products before their full opening but donations must be arranged in advance by email: TheTrickyPeriod@gmail.com

Most Read

Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry says she’s the ‘street fighter’ to beat Boris Johnson and win elections for Labour

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry delivers her speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Picture: PA Images / Victoria Jones

Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Islington Council plans for 10pm events in parks opposed by neighbours – and its own noise complaints team

Wray Crescent.

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

‘Stuck’: Man can’t sell flat near Emirates Stadium because development doesn’t have safety certificate needed post Grenfell Tower disaster

Queensland Terrance in Queensland Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry says she’s the ‘street fighter’ to beat Boris Johnson and win elections for Labour

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry delivers her speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Picture: PA Images / Victoria Jones

Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Islington Council plans for 10pm events in parks opposed by neighbours – and its own noise complaints team

Wray Crescent.

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

‘Stuck’: Man can’t sell flat near Emirates Stadium because development doesn’t have safety certificate needed post Grenfell Tower disaster

Queensland Terrance in Queensland Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ex-Arsenal, Spurs and England star Campbell backs Prostate Cancer UK

Sol Campbell wears Prostate Cancer UK's Man of Men pin badge in support of the charity (pic Graham Whitby Boot)

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

Union calls out ‘alleged bullying management culture’ at St Aloysius’

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!. Picture: DISNEY ON ICE

Islington Green menorah lighting 2019: Hundreds savour ‘phenomenal’ festive spirit as annual celebration gets futuristic twist

Rob from Scott Light Entertainment entertaining the crowds at the Islington Menorah Lighting. Picture: Siorna Ashby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists