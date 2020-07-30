Jeremy Corbyn pitches in at an Islington food bank
PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 July 2020
Alistair Fraser
Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn spent a day volunteering at an Islington food bank.
On Wednesday (July 29) the former Labour leader visited Light Project International’s food bank for the residents of the Bemerton Estate in the Caledonian Road. Lockdown may be lifting but organisers say there is still a need to help people overcome food poverty.
The Light Project has drivers and cyclists who can deliver food to those isolating.
Mr Corbyn, who was accompanied on his visit by councillors Sara Hyde and Michelline Ngongo, said: “The Light Project is a fantastic project and they have been running a food bank since Covid began, and I have enjoyed helping here this morning giving food to people who clearly desperately need it.”
Light Project Pro International has been working on the Bemerton Estate for 10 years, helping with homework clubs and summer holiday schemes, as well as tai chi for the elderly
