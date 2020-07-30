Jeremy Corbyn pitches in at an Islington food bank

Jeremy Corbyn spent Wednesday volunteering at Light Project International's foodbank for the residents of the Bemerton Estate, in the Caledonian Road. Picture: Alistair Fraser Alistair Fraser

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn spent a day volunteering at an Islington food bank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Wednesday (July 29) the former Labour leader visited Light Project International’s food bank for the residents of the Bemerton Estate in the Caledonian Road. Lockdown may be lifting but organisers say there is still a need to help people overcome food poverty.

The Light Project has drivers and cyclists who can deliver food to those isolating.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Corbyn, who was accompanied on his visit by councillors Sara Hyde and Michelline Ngongo, said: “The Light Project is a fantastic project and they have been running a food bank since Covid began, and I have enjoyed helping here this morning giving food to people who clearly desperately need it.”

Light Project Pro International has been working on the Bemerton Estate for 10 years, helping with homework clubs and summer holiday schemes, as well as tai chi for the elderly

READ MORE: Islington mutual aid shows ‘there is such thing as London society’ during coronavirus crisis

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Demand for supplies from Archway food bank triples during lockdown