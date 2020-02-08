Search

Advanced search

Jeremy Corbyn's Islington North CLP backs Sir Keir Starmer to be next Labour leader

PUBLISHED: 16:47 08 February 2020

Labour leadership candidate Keir Starmer. Photograph:Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Labour leadership candidate Keir Starmer. Photograph:Dominic Lipinski/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn's Islington North CLP has backed Sir Keir Starmer to be the next Labour leader over Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Islington North Campaigning Labour Party (CLP) also backed Angela Rayner to be deputy leader.

You may also want to watch:

One attendee told the Gazette that Sir Keir came out on top by just three votes, after 138 ballots went his way and 135 were cast for Ms Long-Bailey.

The news may come as a shock to some, as this CLP backed twice supported Islington North veteran Mr Corbyn to be Labour leader in the 2015 and 2016 elections.

Ms Long-Bailey is seen as the candidate most closely aligned with Mr Corbyn's socialist politics, and its widely believed he backs her for the role, though he's stopped short of publicly endorsing her candidacy.

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

Picture: Met Police

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Huge parties at rental flats owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason drive King’s Cross neighbours up the wall

Nick Mason

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

Picture: Met Police

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Huge parties at rental flats owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason drive King’s Cross neighbours up the wall

Nick Mason

Latest from the Islington Gazette

‘An Evening with Paul Parker’ to support Prostate Cancer UK

Paul Parker supports Prostate Cancer UK

Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North CLP backs Sir Keir Starmer to be next Labour leader

Labour leadership candidate Keir Starmer. Photograph:Dominic Lipinski/PA.

‘Unacceptable’: Charity condemns anti-abortion group who ‘distressed’ women outside Finsbury Park clinic

Anti-abortion protestors outside a clinic in Finsbury Park. Picture: Bpas

Gazette letters: Climate action and using old rail tracks

The declaration of a climate emergency was signed at Islington Town Hall in June 2019. Picture: SEBASTIAN SANDYS

World’s best skateboarders back in London

Leticia Bufoni in action
Drive 24