The knife conviction of an anti-LTN campaigner, who stood as a councillor at the last local elections, has been overturned on appeal.

Jody Graber, of Caldy Walk in Canonbury, was handed a four-month jail term - suspended for 18 months - for possession of a knife in a public place at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on November 9.

The 42-year-old had been convicted of the offence following a trial in front of a Magistrate at the same court on October 20.

That conviction was overturned at Snaresbrook Crown Court last Thursday - April 21 - following an appeal by Mr Graber.

An 8cm-bladed kitchen knife had been found under dozens of plastic spoons in the centre console of his car when he was pulled over by police on March 11, 2021, at the junction of Essex Road with Cross Street.

Mr Graber stood as a candidate in the St Peter's ward by-election in May 2021.