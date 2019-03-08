Josh Widdicombe and Romesh Ranganathan among stars announced for Union Chapel cancer charity gig

Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganathan and Ellie Taylor will perform at the Union Chapel.

Comedy stars will take part in a concert at the Union Chapel to raise money for a cancer bereavement charity.

TV favourites Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganathan and Ellie Taylor are the first acts announced for Stand Up For The Loss Foundation on June 13.

The annual show is now in its fifth year and raises much needed cash for the charity. Also on the bill will be musician and comedian Vikki Stone and host Tom Deacon.

Clinical psychologist Dr Erin Hope Thompson founded the Loss Foundation after losing her father Kevin to cancer. She said: “One of the hardest things for people who are grieving is the social isolation – friends don't know what to say or worry about doing the wrong thing, so often end up saying nothing at all.

“Death can be a heavy subject and a big taboo so what better to shatter the silence than with a comedy night?”

The event, run by Dec Munro from Angel Comedy pub The Bill Murray, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £28.50 and can be bought here.