Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade Archant

Detectives have named the man who died after being hit by a car in Parkhurst Road on Wednesday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, at the junction with Holloway Road. at about 7.10pm following of a collision between a car and pedestrian.

Kenan Araz, 36, of Edmonton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.45pm. His next have kin have been informed.

Met Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries have established that Mr Araz travelled on a regular basis from Empire Parade, Great Cambridge Road at around 8am to Nags Head, Holloway. Usually completing the return journey at about 7pm.

“The car involved in the fatal collision stopped at the scene and the driver is assisting police with their enquiries. There has been no arrest.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

They are keen to find Mr Araz’s Samsung phone, which wasn’t found at the scene. He wasn’t carrying any identification at the time of the crash.

Cops are also keen to speak with the driver of what is believed to be a light coloured Toyota Prius which was behind the car that collided with Mr Araz,

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist police should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

