Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

PUBLISHED: 09:33 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 28 January 2019

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

Archant

Detectives have named the man who died after being hit by a car in Parkhurst Road on Wednesday evening.

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo AndradeThe scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, at the junction with Holloway Road. at about 7.10pm following of a collision between a car and pedestrian.

Kenan Araz, 36, of Edmonton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.45pm. His next have kin have been informed.

Met Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries have established that Mr Araz travelled on a regular basis from Empire Parade, Great Cambridge Road at around 8am to Nags Head, Holloway. Usually completing the return journey at about 7pm.

“The car involved in the fatal collision stopped at the scene and the driver is assisting police with their enquiries. There has been no arrest.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

They are keen to find Mr Araz’s Samsung phone, which wasn’t found at the scene. He wasn’t carrying any identification at the time of the crash.

Cops are also keen to speak with the driver of what is believed to be a light coloured Toyota Prius which was behind the car that collided with Mr Araz,

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist police should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

Did you know Mr Araz? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 020 7533 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

Islington man charged in connection with hit-and-run moped crash injuring 90-year-old

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps

Gospel Oak to Barking Overground passengers to get free month of travel – and TfL averts ‘crisis’ by borrowing trains

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Islington must pay disabled worker made to hot desk £10,000

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Man wanted over sexual assaults on buses in Hackney, Islington and Camden

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

Islington man charged in connection with hit-and-run moped crash injuring 90-year-old

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps

Gospel Oak to Barking Overground passengers to get free month of travel – and TfL averts ‘crisis’ by borrowing trains

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Islington must pay disabled worker made to hot desk £10,000

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Man wanted over sexual assaults on buses in Hackney, Islington and Camden

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Islington Gazette

WSL: Reading 0 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Islington man charged in connection with hit-and-run moped crash injuring 90-year-old

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps

Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

Gazette letters: Holloway prison site, county lines, Bowie tribute, Dick Whittington, homelessness and ULEZ

Protestors marching on Holloway Prison in 2016 to demand the prison site is replaced by council housing and community facilities. Picture: KEN MEARS

Arsenal boss Emery fears Koscielny broken jaw

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (floor) lies injured as Granit Xhaka consoles him after a collision with Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (left) during the FA Cup tie (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists