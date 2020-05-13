Search

Police raid Cally flat and find drugs during fraud investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:49 13 May 2020

Kent Police stock.. Picture Kent Police

Kent Police stock.. Picture Kent Police

Chief Constable Kent Police

Kent Police officers raided a property in Cally on Tuesday and arrested man on suspicion of fraud.

Cops searched a residential address in Bemerton Street and found a quantity of cash and cannabis.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He has been released on bail until June 8.

The arrest was made in connection with an ongoing investigation after a pensioner reported the theft of £15,000, stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer in Gravesend.

On April 24 the victim, in her 80s, received a telephone call from a fraudster who claimed to be and officer. They said her niece needed her bail paid before she could be released from custody.

The pensioner became suspicious and attempted to call 101 to report her concerns however, the call did not get through to Kent Police and it is alleged the offender kept her phone line open to intercept any calls to officers.

She went on to receive a further fraudulent call from someone who claimed the police officer was genuine.

The initial bogus police officer then called back and told her to withdraw £5,000, which she did

The victim was asked to do this again on April 27 and 28 and was met each time by the same courier who took the money away.

