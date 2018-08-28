‘Vibrant young choir’ puts on performance for charity

Khorus choir are performing at St Luke's Holloway for charity. Picture: Paul Hudson Archant

A “vibrant young choir” will raise money for North London Samaritans by performing at St Luke’s Holloway? on Friday.

Khorus choir is planning a festive sing-along with a difference at the Hillmarton Road church, where it will treat attendees to a mix of family favourites and more unusual melodies.

It runs from 7.30pm to 9pm and tickets can be brought online at brownpapertickets.com/event/3628527, or on the door. They cost £13 but kids and those out of work can get in for a tenner.

Patrick Ailes, 32, the conducter who set up Khorus seven years ago, told the Gazette: “The idea is we are raising money for North London Samaritan’s brilliant work.

“The way we can do that best is to play and conduct and the choir will be accompanied by percussion and cello.

“It’s [the performance is] a bit different and has something for people who don’t necessarily just want to listen to the same old Christmas music.”

The choir has previously performed at Westminster Abbey, St George’s in Windsor and the National Portrait Gallery.