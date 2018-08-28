Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Vibrant young choir’ puts on performance for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:51 18 December 2018

Khorus choir are performing at St Luke's Holloway for charity. Picture: Paul Hudson

Khorus choir are performing at St Luke's Holloway for charity. Picture: Paul Hudson

Archant

A “vibrant young choir” will raise money for North London Samaritans by performing at St Luke’s Holloway? on Friday.

Khorus choir is planning a festive sing-along with a difference at the Hillmarton Road church, where it will treat attendees to a mix of family favourites and more unusual melodies.

It runs from 7.30pm to 9pm and tickets can be brought online at brownpapertickets.com/event/3628527, or on the door. They cost £13 but kids and those out of work can get in for a tenner.

Patrick Ailes, 32, the conducter who set up Khorus seven years ago, told the Gazette: “The idea is we are raising money for North London Samaritan’s brilliant work.

“The way we can do that best is to play and conduct and the choir will be accompanied by percussion and cello.

“It’s [the performance is] a bit different and has something for people who don’t necessarily just want to listen to the same old Christmas music.”

The choir has previously performed at Westminster Abbey, St George’s in Windsor and the National Portrait Gallery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench (pic John Walton/PA)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Islington Gazette

‘Close Finsbury Park gates at night or someone else will die,’ warns friend of murdered Iuliana Tudos

Iuliana Tudos.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Vertonghen sidelined until January, but Foyth and Sanchez return

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen leaves the pitch after being sent off during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists