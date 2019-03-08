Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kids get to grips with solar powered toys at Three Corners Adventure Playground

PUBLISHED: 10:18 13 May 2019

Children from the Three Corners Adventure Playground with solar powered toy cars. Picture: Islington Council

Children from the Three Corners Adventure Playground with solar powered toy cars. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

The town hall teamed up with an adventure playground and parents to give Clerkenwell kids a new summer house and solar-powered cars.

Islington Council's Community Energy Fund awarded the cash to Three Corners Adventure Playground, in Northampton Road, enabling it to collaborate with Eco Games to teach children about electricity.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers and parents also build their own solar panels, which have been installed on the new summer house to power outside entertainment, such as the solar-powered toy cars.

Islington's corporate director of environment and regeneration, Kevin O'Leary said: "The Three Corners Adventure Playground is a real success story of local innovation and educating the next generation on the importance of renewable power."

The fund aims to reduce carbon consumption in the borough.

Most Read

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man in 20s attacked in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man in 20s attacked in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro pays tribute to departing Dutch duo

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

You do the maths: Drayton Park Primary one of 12 schools in London to receive charity tuition

Bernard and Sarah Manson.

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal ‘progressing’ according to boss Unai Emery despite top four frustration

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists