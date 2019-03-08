Kids get to grips with solar powered toys at Three Corners Adventure Playground

Children from the Three Corners Adventure Playground with solar powered toy cars. Picture: Islington Council Archant

The town hall teamed up with an adventure playground and parents to give Clerkenwell kids a new summer house and solar-powered cars.

Islington Council's Community Energy Fund awarded the cash to Three Corners Adventure Playground, in Northampton Road, enabling it to collaborate with Eco Games to teach children about electricity.

Volunteers and parents also build their own solar panels, which have been installed on the new summer house to power outside entertainment, such as the solar-powered toy cars.

Islington's corporate director of environment and regeneration, Kevin O'Leary said: "The Three Corners Adventure Playground is a real success story of local innovation and educating the next generation on the importance of renewable power."

The fund aims to reduce carbon consumption in the borough.