King's Cross business hub hosts careers day for 150 youngsters

PUBLISHED: 15:40 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 11 November 2019

Urban Partners' Careers Expo links local young people to King's Cross and St Pancras Businesses 2018. Picture: Sam Lane

Urban Partners' Careers Expo links local young people to King's Cross and St Pancras Businesses 2018. Picture: Sam Lane

Sam Lane Photograph

A voluntary business partnership for the King's Cross area held a careers day for 150 youngsters aged 15 to 24 this week.

Urban Partners' annual Youth Career Expo aimed to highlight what local businesses do in the area; explain the jobs available; and explain how to land a role.

You may also want to watch:

The event on Tuesday was hosted by Urban Partners member, Havas and 22 businesses including Argent, Eurostar, Google, The Guardian, Springer Nature and Ted Baker. Participants met HR representatives from each business and took part in "taster masterclasses" to learn about different jobs.

The Expo also hosted the finals of the Urban Partners' Gatsby Business Challenge, where three groups of finalists from Maria Fidelis, Regents High and Beacon High in Hilldrop Road, Holloway, were expected to present their five-point plans on "how to save the high street".

Urban Partners chair Wendy Spinks said all teams had "brilliant creative ideas for how we can transform local high streets."

