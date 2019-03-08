Neighbours fear 'unsavoury behaviour' as King's Cross college applies for booze and music licence

A King's Cross college wants to sell alcohol and play music until 10pm every night - but some neighbours fear it will become "another focal point for anti-social behaviour" in the area.

Courtauld Institute of Art will tonight ask the licensing sub committee to let it play music, watch films and sell booze until 10pm every evening at its temporary home in Vernon Square. But six neighbours are opposing the application for fear of noise pollution, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

One objector, whose name has been redacted from council papers, wrote: "There is already a severe problem in this area with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour - the area does not need another focal point. [...] Local children are already exposed to unsavoury behaviour.

"The combination of students and alcohol is not conducive to safety."

Islington's licensing team has suggested conditions be imposed on the licence: such as limiting the consumption of alcohol on site to "one of events".

The Courtauld, a self-governing college of University of London, has temporarily moved to Islington while main building in the Strand undergoes construction work.

On the college's website, its dean and director Prof Anthony Easmond wrote: "Together we can shape The Courtauld's history in the coming years as we grow into the building, and as we forge connections with our new neighbours.

"These are exciting times for The Courtauld and we want to involve you all in how we evolve and develop at Vernon Square."