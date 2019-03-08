Search

Neighbours fear 'unsavoury behaviour' as King's Cross college applies for booze and music licence

PUBLISHED: 16:57 21 May 2019

Vernon Square. Picture: Google Maps

Vernon Square. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A King's Cross college wants to sell alcohol and play music until 10pm every night - but some neighbours fear it will become "another focal point for anti-social behaviour" in the area.

Courtauld Institute of Art will tonight ask the licensing sub committee to let it play music, watch films and sell booze until 10pm every evening at its temporary home in Vernon Square. But six neighbours are opposing the application for fear of noise pollution, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

One objector, whose name has been redacted from council papers, wrote: "There is already a severe problem in this area with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour - the area does not need another focal point. [...] Local children are already exposed to unsavoury behaviour.

"The combination of students and alcohol is not conducive to safety."

Islington's licensing team has suggested conditions be imposed on the licence: such as limiting the consumption of alcohol on site to "one of events".

The Courtauld, a self-governing college of University of London, has temporarily moved to Islington while main building in the Strand undergoes construction work.

On the college's website, its dean and director Prof Anthony Easmond wrote: "Together we can shape The Courtauld's history in the coming years as we grow into the building, and as we forge connections with our new neighbours.

"These are exciting times for The Courtauld and we want to involve you all in how we evolve and develop at Vernon Square."

Highbury stabbing: Teenager knifed in Fieldway Crescent attack

Police are investogating after a teenager was stabbed in Fieldway Crescent Picture: Google Maps

Police storm suspected drugs den in early-morning Finsbury Park raid

Police use a rapid entry team to gain access to a property during a Section 23 drugs warrant on May 17, 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington Section 60: Man arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after armed cops swoop on Caledonian Road

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Jeremy Corbyn calls on community to volunteer at Holloway's homeless-run allotment

Wray Crescent Community Gardening project. Picture: Friends of Wray Crescent

