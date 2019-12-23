King's Cross firm receives record donations for Hackney Foodbank in Christmas appeal

The Access team at Islington and Kings Cross: Left to right, Zowie Burkes, Martin Cotmore and Tino Magwere. Archant

More than 150 boxes of chocolates and sweets have been donated by people in King's Cross to Hackney Foodbank for children this Christmas.

Business Access Self Storage rounded up the record number of treats as part of their annual Christmas appeal. Donations were made at the site in King's Cross and at the other Islington branch in Eagle Wharf Road.

Melanie Rochford at Hackney Food Bank said: "This has been such an incredibly busy year for us, we have been bowled over by the 150 gifts that the community has donated, they will really help individuals and families in crisis, especially at Christmas. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated!"

Access Self Storage manager Alison Clarke added: "In eight years of running this collection over Christmas we've never had such a response.

"We are absolutely thrilled and we have so many people to thank, starting with Brilliant Birthdays, who helped launch the campaign, while donating at the same time."