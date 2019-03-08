King Square cleaner honoured as best in borough after 'exemplary work'

Caretaker of the Year 2019. From left: Head of Neighbourhood Services; Caretaker of the Year Francis Oduro; Pearly King of Finsbury John Walters and George Sharkey GMB Branch Secretary. Picture: Jamie Smith JamieSmithPhoto.co.uk

A King Square cleaner scooped the top gong at Islington Council's annual awards ceremony last months.

Francis Oduro, who's worked at King Square, in the St John Street area, for the past 10 years, was nominated by neighbours who value his dedication and hardwork in the estate.

Other top cleaners were also recognised, including: Sarah Walters, of New River Court estate groups, Danny Roberts, of Dover Court Estate and Greg Walters of Williamson Street Estate.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "We are immensely proud of our hardworking, dedicated estate caretakers. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say we have some of the most community focused caretakers in London.

"Francis Oduro has done exemplary work at Kings Square, where his friendliness and attention to detail is greatly appreciated by estate residents. We commend him for his dedication in helping to build a safe, supportive, inclusive community here in Islington."

Islington Council has around 200 caretakers working across the borough.