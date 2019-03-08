Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

King Square cleaner honoured as best in borough after 'exemplary work'

PUBLISHED: 11:21 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 12 June 2019

Caretaker of the Year 2019. From left: Head of Neighbourhood Services; Caretaker of the Year Francis Oduro; Pearly King of Finsbury John Walters and George Sharkey GMB Branch Secretary. Picture: Jamie Smith

Caretaker of the Year 2019. From left: Head of Neighbourhood Services; Caretaker of the Year Francis Oduro; Pearly King of Finsbury John Walters and George Sharkey GMB Branch Secretary. Picture: Jamie Smith

JamieSmithPhoto.co.uk

A King Square cleaner scooped the top gong at Islington Council's annual awards ceremony last months.

Francis Oduro, who's worked at King Square, in the St John Street area, for the past 10 years, was nominated by neighbours who value his dedication and hardwork in the estate.

You may also want to watch:

Other top cleaners were also recognised, including: Sarah Walters, of New River Court estate groups, Danny Roberts, of Dover Court Estate and Greg Walters of Williamson Street Estate.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "We are immensely proud of our hardworking, dedicated estate caretakers. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say we have some of the most community focused caretakers in London.

"Francis Oduro has done exemplary work at Kings Square, where his friendliness and attention to detail is greatly appreciated by estate residents. We commend him for his dedication in helping to build a safe, supportive, inclusive community here in Islington."

Islington Council has around 200 caretakers working across the borough.

Most Read

‘Teenager’ stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

City Roads: Islington’s charity-run drug and alcohol detox centre shuts after 41 years, citing lack of funding

City Roads was run by Cranstoun. Picture: Will Abbott

Old Street fraudster who targeted ‘vulnerable, elderly victims’ jailed

[Musthafa Ali (l) and Mizan Ali (r)] have been jailed for defrauding elderly victims. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘Teenager’ stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

City Roads: Islington’s charity-run drug and alcohol detox centre shuts after 41 years, citing lack of funding

City Roads was run by Cranstoun. Picture: Will Abbott

Old Street fraudster who targeted ‘vulnerable, elderly victims’ jailed

[Musthafa Ali (l) and Mizan Ali (r)] have been jailed for defrauding elderly victims. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Finsbury Park youngster aims to inspire girls into softball

Finsbury Park's Rose Bhanji

Robert Blair School: Cally primary celebrates after Oftsed rates it ‘Good’

Robert Blair pupils celebrate Ofsted results. Picture: Robert Blair

Arsenal’s Roord earns Dutch World Cup rewards

A general view of the match ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal transfer rumours: Italian football writer Matthew Santangelo on Gunners targets Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet

Sampdoria's Dennis Praet (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the pre-season friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

King Square cleaner honoured as best in borough after ‘exemplary work’

Caretaker of the Year 2019. From left: Head of Neighbourhood Services; Caretaker of the Year Francis Oduro; Pearly King of Finsbury John Walters and George Sharkey GMB Branch Secretary. Picture: Jamie Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists