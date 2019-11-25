Knifeman who fought 'violently' with Islington police jailed

A knifeman who fought "violently" with Islington poliec officers was jailed for 21 months on Wednesday last week.

Blackfriars Crown Court (Picture: PA Images) Blackfriars Crown Court (Picture: PA Images)

Ellis Parkinson, 26, of Thornhill Square, was found guilty of possession of a bladed article and sentenced on the same day at Blackfriars Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard how on May 20, at around midday, Pc Chandler and Pc Ingledew spotted Parkinson and another male on electric pedal bikes in the Penton Street area.

The suspects fled from the officers, who followed them into the Cycle Surgery store in Pentonville Road and detained them for a search.

Parkinson made a run for it, "fighting violently" with officers in the doorway of the shop. During this struggle, Ellis Parkinson discarded a black lock knife with the blade extended. In doing so, he cut his own hand and bled over himself and Pc Chandler.

This caused PC Ingledew to believe that Pc Chandler had been stabbed and caused a significant amount of stress to the officers, according to Islington Police.

Parkinson was eventually arrested and taken to hospital before he was interviewed at Islington Police Station, where he replied "no comment" to every question regarding the knife and stop and search.

During the trial, Parkinson claimed he'd used the knife at home in an attempt to fix his pedal bike, and was on his way to the bike shop when police entered.

He said he panicked when he remembered the knife was on him and tried to run.

Parkinson also pleaded guilty to Obstructing a Constable in the Execution of Their Duty but received no additional penalty.

Pc Hardwick said: "This conviction shows that anyone carrying a knife will be caught and will receive significant custodial sentences.

"I would like to thank my colleagues Pc Chandler and Pc Ingledew who though the proper use of stop and search arrested a violent male with took a nasty knife of the streets of London.

"I would also like to commend their bravery in dealing with a violent individual professionally despite believing one of them had been stabbed in the struggle."