Published: 9:51 AM October 14, 2021

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe at Westminster Magistrates Court, where she appeared charged with harassment. Picture date: Wednesday October 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Labour Party has called for Claudia Webbe to resign as an MP, after she was found guilty of harassment yesterday (October 13).

Islington-based Claudia Webbe, 56, who sits in the Commons as an independent after being suspended by the Labour Party, threatened to throw acid at her boyfriend’s female friend because she was jealous.

Leicester East MP Webbe also said she would send naked pictures of 59-year-old Michelle Merritt to her family.

Following the guilty verdict at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, a Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party strongly condemns Claudia Webbe’s actions and she should now resign.”

Webbe - who held the post of councillor for Bunhill ward alongside her post as MP until May - denied harassment.

Specialist prosecutor Lisa Rose, of the CPS which brought the case, said: “Webbe told police she did not appreciate the calls were unwanted or causing distress. However the prosecution case was that the police had issued her with a clear warning about her conduct. No-one should have to endure this sort of harassment."