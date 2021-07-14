Published: 4:05 PM July 14, 2021

An artist's impression of what the former Holloway Prison site could look like - Credit: Peabody

Peabody has unveiled its latest plans to redevelop the former Holloway prison, and the housing association wants your help to come up with a name for the redevelopment.

Revealing the proposals - which will deliver 980 new homes, a new 1.5 acre park, and a women’s building - has launched the latest round of consultation over the historic site, which will be opened to the public for the first time.

The masterplanning team for the Holloway Prison redevelopment is led by award-winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Credit: Peabody

There will be hundreds of social rented homes on the site that was bought with a £42m loan from the Mayor of London, with 42pc of the scheme set aside for social rent, and 60pc in total for "affordable housing".

Most of the social homes will be for families, with additional one-bedroom homes and a community garden dedicated to older residents.

Peabody and Islington Council are also proposing a 1,400 sqm community building for women to access support services, which they say will "provide a fitting legacy for the site".

Originally built between 1848 to 1851, the prison was rebuilt between 1968 and 1983 and closed in July 2016.

Peabody has already held several consultation events and hundreds of hours of community meetings, so they can "understand the priorities of local people".

They have also welcomed residents' groups, former staff and prisoners on over 100 tours of the site, and year 6 pupils from Tufnell Park Primary School took part in design workshops last summer.

Now, the latest round of consultation is asking for views on the current plans, and suggestions for the site's new name.

Dick Mortimer, Peabody’s executive development director said: "We are grateful for all the input we have received so far and believe these proposals create the right balance for the project moving forward.

"We want to provide lots of much needed family sized social homes, but also put dedicated affordable homes for older people in the heart of the community next to the park.

"The women’s building will also be a vital part of the neighbourhood and we’re looking forward to more discussions around how we can recognise the legacy of the place throughout the design of the wider scheme.

"Our hope for Holloway is to create not only a great place to live but an exceptional place to be, with beautiful buildings, gardens and public spaces in the centre of the borough.”

To view the consultation see hollowayprisonconsultation.co.uk.