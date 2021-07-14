News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Latest plans unveiled for Holloway Prison site - now can you help name it?

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:05 PM July 14, 2021   
An artist's impression of what the former Holloway Prison site could look like 

An artist's impression of what the former Holloway Prison site could look like - Credit: Peabody

Peabody has unveiled its latest plans to redevelop the former Holloway prison, and the housing association wants your help to come up with a name for the redevelopment.

Revealing the proposals - which will deliver 980 new homes, a new 1.5 acre park, and a women’s building - has launched the latest round of consultation over the historic site, which will be opened to the public for the first time.

The masterplanning team for the Holloway Prison redevelopment is led by award-winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The masterplanning team for the Holloway Prison redevelopment is led by award-winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Credit: Peabody

There will be hundreds of social rented homes on the site that was bought with a £42m loan from the Mayor of London, with 42pc of the scheme set aside for social rent, and 60pc in total for "affordable housing". 

Most of the social homes will be for families, with additional one-bedroom homes and a community garden dedicated to older residents.

Peabody and Islington Council are also proposing a 1,400 sqm community building for women to access support services, which they say will "provide a fitting legacy for the site".

You may also want to watch:

Originally built between 1848 to 1851, the prison was rebuilt between 1968 and 1983 and closed in July 2016.

Peabody has already held several consultation events and hundreds of hours of community meetings, so they can "understand the priorities of local people".  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout
  2. 2 Dive into summer with free swimming lessons for kids in Islington
  3. 3 Islington crowned top borough with healthiest streets but cyclist casualties cause concern
  1. 4 Fire tears through roof of Amwell Street building
  2. 5 Five things to do in Islington at the weekend
  3. 6 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
  4. 7 Islington great grandmother survives Covid to celebrate 100 years
  5. 8 Islington Council urges government to support cladding victims
  6. 9 Letters on protecting Wray Crescent park
  7. 10 Council apologises for year's delay after tree damages property

They have also welcomed residents' groups, former staff and prisoners on over 100 tours of the site, and year 6 pupils from Tufnell Park Primary School took part in design workshops last summer.

Now, the latest round of consultation is asking for views on the current plans, and suggestions for the site's new name. 

Dick Mortimer, Peabody’s executive development director said: "We are grateful for all the input we have received so far and believe these proposals create the right balance for the project moving forward.

"We want to provide lots of much needed family sized social homes, but also put dedicated affordable homes for older people in the heart of the community next to the park.

"The women’s building will also be a vital part of the neighbourhood and we’re looking forward to more discussions around how we can recognise the legacy of the place throughout the design of the wider scheme.

"Our hope for Holloway is to create not only a great place to live but an exceptional place to be, with beautiful buildings, gardens and public spaces in the centre of the borough.”

To view the consultation see hollowayprisonconsultation.co.uk.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three friends spent nearly two hours tying St George flags onto each floor of Peregrine House in Hall Street, Finsbury

Football

Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Healthy Streets coalition has created an interactive map of LTNs in London

Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Islington Council

Headmaster brands Islington's cycle superhighway 'an accident waiting to...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon