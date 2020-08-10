Flags from Lauren Godfrey’s sustainable King’s Cross art project will be made into clothes once they are taken down

Lauren Godfrey next to her art installation in King's Cross. Picture: John Sturrock John Sturrock

Young textile designers have taken part in a sustainable fashion project to make dozens of flags to decorate King’s Cross, which will be turned into next season’s clothing collection once they are taken down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lauren Godfrey's art installation in King's Cross. Picture: John Sturrock Lauren Godfrey's art installation in King's Cross. Picture: John Sturrock

Students from the King’s Cross’ Central Saint Martins BA Textiles Design course and from STORE Store, an initiative to encourage young people to engage with the arts, created drawings based on their own clothes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Multi-media artist Lauren Godfrey then distilled all the sketches into a bold pattern, now printed on 120 hemp flags hanging from the roof of the King’s Cross shopping centre Coal Drops Yard.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Godfrey said: “I was keen to create something that brought a sense of joy and celebration in the return to public spaces, drawing in as many of the users of King’s Cross as possible.

“It was great to work remotely with local students during lockdown, using pattern as a meeting point and discussing our individual relationships to the clothes and patterns we choose to surround ourselves with.

“Keeping sustainability at the forefront of this project was vital. Making responsible decisions about materials and their journey is increasingly being woven into the fabric of my practice.”

Independent fashion house VENTURA/Forman has designed and manufactured the clothing collection which is on sale at Kiosk N1C in the shopping centre. Profits will be donated to fund arts-based grants to support young people access higher education.