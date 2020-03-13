Search

Two Islington primary school teachers 'self-isolate' - as headteacher warns vulnerable kids should stay at home

PUBLISHED: 13:27 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 13 March 2020

Coronavirus stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Two teachers at an Islington primary school are self-isolating - and the headteacher says parents should keep vulnerable or unwell kids at home.

Laycock Primary School, off Upper Street, today told parents two staff members are in voluntary isolation after experiencing 'flu-like symptoms' which could be coronavirus.

Headteacher Suzanne Bate has sent a message to carers, stating: 'Please be reassured that the school is following the latest government guidelines regarding coronavrius. Today we have two staff members who are absent due to self-isolation, If your child is vulnerable or has a high temperature please keep them at home.'

You may also want to watch:

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has insisted schools in England should stay open, despite closures in countries like Ireland and France.

Boris Johnson yesterday said anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay at home for seven days.

The government has moved to the delay phase of its four-part plan

Ten people suffering from Coronavirus have died in the UK and at least 596 people have tested positive for the disease - including one in Islington.

