Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

PUBLISHED: 14:41 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 08 July 2019

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The Health and Safety Executive inspected The Bridge Secondary School due to "concerns about the management and treatment of Legionella bacteria risk" - but inspectors are now satisfied its being dealt with.

Last month the Gazette revealed a potentially dangerous bacteria had been found in parts of the water supply at the school in Carleton Road, as well as a sports centre used by Beacon High secondary school and at The Zone Youth Club.

As a precaution, all showers at the venues have since been closed - and there have been no reports of Legionnaires Disease, which a form of pneumonia caused when bacteria-ridden water droplets become airborne and are inhaled.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "Following an inspection by HSE, immediate measures were taken by the school to isolate the potentially at risk parts of its hot and cold water system.

You may also want to watch:

"Remedial works, a chlorination of the water system and a resampling was undertaken by the schools water treatment company. The school will not reactivate its hot and cold water system until assurance is achieved that Legionella bacteria are at tolerable levels. Water outlets served by mains water are unaffected. No further investigation is planned."

The "hot and cold" facilities serve the Bridge secondary school - part of a multi-academy trust - and its swimming pool facilities, as well as the sports centre and youth club. But drinking fountains in the schools and the swimming pool itself are served by mains water.

The Bridge London Trust's chief exec Dr Penny Barratt has previously said "there is no need for alarm" and that "expert advice indicates that the buildings are safe to remain open and activities within them can continue as norm."

It's reported that Legionalla readings in the water have already been significantly reduced, and that results of a second wave of treatment are due this week.

Beacon High's executive head Jo Dibb said: "There is no connection between the water supply in the facilities and the water supply at Beacon High. We will not be using the facilities until the problem has been resolved."

If you think you have been exposed to Legionella you can call the urgent NHS hotline on 111.

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket: Roland-Jones hoping to make headway

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Girls With Jokes: ‘A celebration of women, comedy, and taking control of your own trajectory’

Sarah Tattersall is one of four female comics taking the stage this weekend.

‘London’s best kept fashion secret’: Unique Fonthill Road fashion promoted in new campaign

Jeremy Corbyn and Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail (center) flanked by Fontill Road traders and Islington's business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh (second left) show off the fashion log books. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists