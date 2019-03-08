Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Health and Safety Executive inspected The Bridge Secondary School due to "concerns about the management and treatment of Legionella bacteria risk" - but inspectors are now satisfied its being dealt with.

Last month the Gazette revealed a potentially dangerous bacteria had been found in parts of the water supply at the school in Carleton Road, as well as a sports centre used by Beacon High secondary school and at The Zone Youth Club.

As a precaution, all showers at the venues have since been closed - and there have been no reports of Legionnaires Disease, which a form of pneumonia caused when bacteria-ridden water droplets become airborne and are inhaled.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "Following an inspection by HSE, immediate measures were taken by the school to isolate the potentially at risk parts of its hot and cold water system.

"Remedial works, a chlorination of the water system and a resampling was undertaken by the schools water treatment company. The school will not reactivate its hot and cold water system until assurance is achieved that Legionella bacteria are at tolerable levels. Water outlets served by mains water are unaffected. No further investigation is planned."

The "hot and cold" facilities serve the Bridge secondary school - part of a multi-academy trust - and its swimming pool facilities, as well as the sports centre and youth club. But drinking fountains in the schools and the swimming pool itself are served by mains water.

The Bridge London Trust's chief exec Dr Penny Barratt has previously said "there is no need for alarm" and that "expert advice indicates that the buildings are safe to remain open and activities within them can continue as norm."

It's reported that Legionalla readings in the water have already been significantly reduced, and that results of a second wave of treatment are due this week.

Beacon High's executive head Jo Dibb said: "There is no connection between the water supply in the facilities and the water supply at Beacon High. We will not be using the facilities until the problem has been resolved."

If you think you have been exposed to Legionella you can call the urgent NHS hotline on 111.