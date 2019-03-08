'Legionnaires' disease scare': Dangerous bacteria discovered in water at Tufnell Park school and youth club

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A dangerous bacteria has been found in the water supply serving a special needs academy and youth club in Tufnell Park.

Health inspectors were called to The Bridge Secondary School - part of a multi-academy trust - in Carleton Road yesterday due to "low levels of Legionella bacteria" being found in the school's water.

Legionella has also been detected in water at a sports facility managed by Bridge School, which is used by neighbouring Beacon High secondary school, and at The Zone Youth Club in Carelton Road.

It can cause a rare form of pneumonia - a lung infection - called Legionnaires' disease, which becomes hazardous when bacteria in water droplets becomes air born and is inhaled. But The Bridge London Trust's chief exec Dr Penny Barrat says there's "no need for alarm" and that "experts" have said the school is "safe".

Unison's branch secretary in Islington Jane Doolan told the Gazette yesterday: "This is terrible. If there is Legionnaires' disease their the building should be evacuated and the students and staff should all be tested. They all need medical advice at the least."

She later added: "I talked to our rep at The Bridge and said there was suspected Legionnaires' disease and health and safety are there at the moment putting in some temporary measures; doing risk assessments and tests."

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "HSE is aware and is making initial inquiries."

An anonymous whistleblower contracted the Gazette to voice their "concern" about the alleged outbreak at the school yesterday morning.

The source, who claimed to be a teacher, said: "It's likely they have Legionnaires' but they have kept staff and students in school. They are not allowing students to use hot water. It's really bad.

"It's not clear how long the head has known and, from what I have been told, not all the staff have been informed about it."

Legionnares' disease can be caught through infected tap water, toilets and air conditioning systems. The NHS website says it's "uncommon but can be serious".

After repeated requests for urgent comment yesterday, Dr Barrat today said: "As part of routine tests of the water low levels of Legionella bacteria were found in the water system serving The Bridge Secondary School, the sports facilities at Beacon High School, The Zone Youth Club and the swimming pool on the site.

"Immediate action is being taken to address this situation, and there is no need for alarm. The whole water system is being disinfected and a number of other preventative strategies put in place. Advice has been provided by experts and all recommendations are being fully implemented.

"The water will be retested on Monday 17th June, and results will be known 12 days later. As a precaution, the swimming pool on site will be closed for the next two weeks and there will be no access to the showers.

"Expert advice indicates that the buildings are safe to remain open and activities within them can continue as normal. The drinking water remains safe."

The Gazette has asked Dr Barrat when the Trust discovered the Legionella, and which "experts" it's employing to deal with the problem.

Jo Dibb, executive head at Beacon High, said: "Traces of Legionella were found during routine testing of the sports facilities managed by the Bridge School.

"There is no connection between the water supply in the facilities and the water supply at Beacon High.

"We will not be using the facilities until the problem is resolved."

If you've been exposed to Legionalla and have a bad cough that won't go away, cannot breath properly, have severe chest pain, a high temperature and shivers, or start to suffer from flu like symptoms, the NHS advises people to call 111.