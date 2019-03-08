Leisure centre visits in Islington down due to 'summer heatwave and Highbury Pool fire'

The remains of the Highbury Leisure Centre roof. Picture: Alan Davison Archant

A decline in people using Islington's leisure centres over the last year has been put down to the summer heatwave and the devastating fire at Highbury Pool.

Total visits to sports centres in the borough fell from 2.315million in 2017/18 to 2.138m - a drop of 7.6 per cent and 9.5pc below the target figure.

In a report ahead of an Environment and Regeneration Scrutiny Committee meeting next week, officers stated: "This is due to the intensity and duration of the summer heatwave (though tennis and activity in parks increased) and the impact of the Highbury Pool fire and closure at the end of September."

The Highbury Leisure Centre pool burnt down soon after a £2.5million makeover in September. The gym and fitness centre reopened in December but the pool building is being rebuilt and it is still not known when it will reopen.