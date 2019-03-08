Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Leisure centre visits in Islington down due to 'summer heatwave and Highbury Pool fire'

PUBLISHED: 10:27 18 June 2019

The remains of the Highbury Leisure Centre roof. Picture: Alan Davison

The remains of the Highbury Leisure Centre roof. Picture: Alan Davison

Archant

A decline in people using Islington's leisure centres over the last year has been put down to the summer heatwave and the devastating fire at Highbury Pool.

You may also want to watch:

Total visits to sports centres in the borough fell from 2.315million in 2017/18 to 2.138m - a drop of 7.6 per cent and 9.5pc below the target figure.

In a report ahead of an Environment and Regeneration Scrutiny Committee meeting next week, officers stated: "This is due to the intensity and duration of the summer heatwave (though tennis and activity in parks increased) and the impact of the Highbury Pool fire and closure at the end of September."

The Highbury Leisure Centre pool burnt down soon after a £2.5million makeover in September. The gym and fitness centre reopened in December but the pool building is being rebuilt and it is still not known when it will reopen.

Most Read

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

A teenager was stabbed in the face in Tufnell Park this afternoon. Picture: @missvonmeow

‘Pool of blood’ in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Probe launched after bacteria found in Tufnell Park school’s water supply

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

A teenager was stabbed in the face in Tufnell Park this afternoon. Picture: @missvonmeow

‘Pool of blood’ in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Probe launched after bacteria found in Tufnell Park school’s water supply

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highgate pick up point at rivals after draw

Highgate opener Hasnain Ali is bowled by Hornsey's Lesbourne Edwards (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Cricket: Centurions put Middlesex in charge against Glamorgan

Middlesex's Paul Stirling (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal coaching shake-up sees Ljungberg replace Bould as assistant first-team coach

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018

Leisure centre visits in Islington down due to ‘summer heatwave and Highbury Pool fire’

The remains of the Highbury Leisure Centre roof. Picture: Alan Davison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists