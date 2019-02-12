Lennox House care home ‘requires improvement’, says CQC

Failed: Lennox House care home in Durham Road. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel Archant

A Holloway care centre still has made some progress since its last inspection but still “requires improvement”, according to a report published last month.

The Care Quality Commission, an independent health watchdog, has published its report on Lennox House care centre, in Durham Road, stating “the service was not effective” or “well led”.

This followed four days of random inspections in September, where officers noted some advancements around safety since their previous inspection in August 2017, when Lennox House also received “requires improvement”.

The CQC rates services as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

The report notes that staff were “compassionate and caring” and had the “skills knowledge and experience to carry out their roles”, but this was undermined by the management’s inefficient management. The report also claim provider Care UK should be giving managers more support.

Lennox House is a four-storey site that can sleep 87 people.

The Centre was rated ‘good’ until May 2017, when a CQC report said it was inadequate.