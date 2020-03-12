Search

Not guilty: Leon Tayler cleared of manslaughter of Pimp My Ride star in Archway

PUBLISHED: 17:07 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 12 March 2020

The Royal Oak Pub. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

The Royal Oak Pub. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

A man has been cleared of manslaughter over the death of a former Pimp My Ride star in Archway.

Leon Tayler, 26, of Cornwallis Square, punched Alciveadis Mauredis outside the Royal Oak Pub on the Elthorne Estate on July 13 - and he later died of his injuries.

But the defendant said he hit Mr Mauredis in self-defence because he was afraid he was carrying a gun.

The court also heard how Mr Mauredis allegedly told Tayler he had a video of his mother poll dancing naked.

During trial, Tayler said simply stood his ground as Mr Mauredis squared up to him, adding: 'I'm not a fighter. I'm not trained to fight.'

He also said: 'I didn't think it was going to be this serious.'

Mr Mauredis, 60, of Beachcroft Way, known as 'Big Al' during a stint as a mechanic on MTV's Pimp My Ride, died of a bleed to the brain in hospital on July 31.

